This Reporter Had the Best Line to Describe the Rumor That Marco Rubio Was Resigning

Secretary of State Marco Rubio isn’t going anywhere. That rumor spread amid the devastating GOP losses in the 2026 midterms. We did see top Trump DOJ officials resign, like Harmeet Dhillon, yesterday, but Rubio isn’t leaving.

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When the liberal media is saying this is trash, you know it’s a load of nonsense. Axios’ Marc Caputo said it was a storyline from the crack pipe.

WATCH: @MarcACaputo on reports that SECSTATE Rubio is stepping down ahead of a White House run: "I know you mentioned Rubio leaving. There were two reports today that just seem to have been kind of, I don't know, sparked out of a crack pipe. I've absolutely no idea where people are getting this idea that Rubio is suddenly resigning. Now, maybe circumstances will prove me a liar, but I don't know where that's coming from." — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 6, 2026

"I know you mentioned Rubio leaving. There were two reports today that just seem to have been kind of, I don't know, sparked out of a crack pipe. I've absolutely no idea where people are getting this idea that Rubio is suddenly resigning. Now, maybe circumstances will prove me a liar, but I don't know where that's coming from."

More from the NYT:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday dismissed reports that he was planning to leave the Trump administration and declined to answer questions about his political future. Working for President Trump until the end of his term has “always been my plan,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. Responding to the news reports that he was mulling an exit, Mr. Rubio said, “I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you.” “I love the work I’m doing,” he continued. “And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’” Mr. Rubio, who is also Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, declined to answer questions about whether he was considering running for president in 2028. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” he said in the interview, in his White House office. “I just won’t do it.”

So, let’s move on, folks. But that line from Caputo that Rubio quitting was a spark out of a crack pipe was gold. A rare lefty media ‘W.’

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