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The Trump DOJ Just Suffered a Big Loss

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 05, 2026 12:00 PM
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The Trump DOJ Just Suffered a Big Loss
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Harmeet Dhillon will soon leave the Trump Justice Department. She's reportedly resigning and plans to return to private practice in California. Dhillon was a top official in the Justice Department, serving as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. She was a firebrand, always scanning for leftist overreach, as she’s done in numerous First Amendment cases before her ascension at the DOJ. She was recently interviewed in CBS News’ shoddy 60 Minutes segment on immigration, where she was one of the points of the lance regarding the legal action toward illegal voting. This is a huge loss (via Fox News):

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Harmeet Dhillon resigned Thursday as the Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, sources told Fox News.

Dhillon, who assumed office in April 2025, ran the Civil Rights Division. She is leaving after President Donald Trump's Republican Party lost the House and Senate in this week's midterm elections.

In the leadup to the midterms, Dhillon defended the Trump administration's investigation into noncitizen voters.

More from Bloomberg:

Dhillon, who has vastly transformed the Civil Rights Division since her Senate confirmation in April 2025, has told allies that she would be leaving the department after the midterm elections, according to four people familiar. Her official announcement is expected as soon as Thursday, two of the individuals said. 

Dhillon and DOJ spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The staunch Trump ally leaves behind a Civil Rights Division that’s shifted toward conservative causes, including religious liberties and the formation of a Second Amendment section. 

Following the mass exodus of career attorneys from the division, she’s recruited dozens of new attorneys with backgrounds steeped in conservative advocacy to work on litigation over state voter rolls, immigration, and alleged antisemitism on college campuses. 

Former officials said the department is bracing for multiple other top political appointees to exit in the lame duck period before the New Year. Dhillon would be the second Senate-confirmed DOJ official to depart in recent weeks, following Patrick Davis’ resignation from the Office of Legislative Affairs last month.

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No doubt, we'll see her again, as she'll likely be subpoenaed as part of the House Democrats' revenge tour come January. 

We'll update if any new developments arise, but this is a blow for the Trump DOJ.

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News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | DOJ | FOX NEWS | HARMEET K. DHILLON | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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