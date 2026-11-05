DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Jewish Conservative Attacked at University of Michigan by Deranged El-Sayed Supporter Breaks Silence

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 05, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
Jewish Conservative Attacked at University of Michigan by Deranged El-Sayed Supporter Breaks Silence
Dems for Mike Rogers

If differing political opinions get you that riled up, seek help. This isn’t new from the Left, which have developed a penchant for political violence. The incident occured on November 1, where Temulun Togochog was caught assaulting Jewish conservative Liz Benichou, prompting her arrest. Togochog was heard saying, “I should’ve killed you when I had the chance”—this occurred at a free speech event on the campus of the University of Michigan. 

Advertisement

Benichou went to the hospital following the attack, where staff told her assault is common at UM:

Togochog was reportedly released on her own recognizance, though charges have been filed with a warrant for assault and battery. And yet, she’s reportedly still on campus attending classes:

Recommended
Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up. Kurt Schlichter John Thune, Please Go Away Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Benichou later asked the school if Togochog was suspended or expelled and got the run-around treatment:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FREE SPEECH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up.

Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up.

Kurt Schlichter
John Thune, Please Go Away Now

John Thune, Please Go Away Now

Matt Vespa
This Tweet Perfectly Captures the Challenge the GOP Faces Following Their 2026 Drubbing

This Tweet Perfectly Captures the Challenge the GOP Faces Following Their 2026 Drubbing

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos