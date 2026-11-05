Jewish Conservative Attacked at University of Michigan by Deranged El-Sayed Supporter Breaks Silence

If differing political opinions get you that riled up, seek help. This isn’t new from the Left, which have developed a penchant for political violence. The incident occured on November 1, where Temulun Togochog was caught assaulting Jewish conservative Liz Benichou, prompting her arrest. Togochog was heard saying, “I should’ve killed you when I had the chance”—this occurred at a free speech event on the campus of the University of Michigan.

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Here is a longer video from Michigan with full context where a left-wing Abdul El-Sayed supporter gets so triggered by people disagreeing with her that she attacks a random Jewish girl and then, after being arrested, says she should have killed her. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 2, 2026

Benichou went to the hospital following the attack, where staff told her assault is common at UM:

🚨Benichou: Assault is “VERY COMMON” on campus Lizzy Benichou: “I did, however, go to the hospital, the University of Michigan Hospital yesterday, where they did tell me that assault is actually very common on campus.” “Campus should be a place where students can feel safe and free.” “And now I know that this woman is walking freely around campus once again because of these soft on crime policies here.” — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 3, 2026

Togochog was reportedly released on her own recognizance, though charges have been filed with a warrant for assault and battery. And yet, she’s reportedly still on campus attending classes:

BREAKING: A University of Michigan student seen attacking a conservative activist and resisting arrest in a viral video faces one felony count of assaulting an officer and two counts of assault and battery under a pending felony warrant, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. “We thoroughly reviewed the evidence that was submitted to us, and the following charges were authorized against Temulun Togochog based on the evidence that was submitted and the governing law,” Alyssa Fountain, an administrative assistant with Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an email. Togochog has been charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer, and two counts of assault or assault and battery, Fountain said. “There is no court date at this time, but a felony warrant for these charges will be issued by the court and a court date set once she has been arraigned on the charges,” she said. https://t.co/OSI1c7Ma8o — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) November 3, 2026

🚨Temulun Toguchog has been SPOTTED at the University of Michigan. It appears she has NOT been expelled, or suspended. @UMich https://t.co/c3djF2EEK8 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 4, 2026

Benichou later asked the school if Togochog was suspended or expelled and got the run-around treatment:

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