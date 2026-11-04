Who Was the Most Religious Group to Turnout for the 2026 Midterms? It's Not Who You Think

Every turn, every voter bloc, every demographic ran away from the Republican Party on Tuesday night. Once again, only Florida remained true. Young men, once a linchpin of the 2024 Trump resurgence, shifted violently to the left. There’s talk about the Iran War, gas prices, tariffs, etc., though I think we’ll find out that the Iran War was the main reason the Trump administration and the GOP were blown out on Tuesday.

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Not that it was earth-shattering because everyone turned on the GOP, but the largest religious group that turned out on Election Day were those who weren’t religious at all:

This may be of interest only to me but the largest religious group to show up at the polls yesterday was no religion at all: https://t.co/9uaoakxDSR — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) November 4, 2026

Sure, you can make jokes about Godless heathens casting ballots and turning the nation into a hellhole, but that’s not the reason. The Trump administration doubled down on some atrocious policies. The Iran War turned into a carousel, with the president promising new deals, ceasefires, and new bombings. Rinse and repeat.

In the end, the GOP base collapsed. White noncollege-educated voters won by 14 points for Democrats. Nonwhite working-class voters, where the GOP was making inroads, swung 23 points to Democrats. White men overall swung 15 points to Democrats.

And that’s just the surface. The working-class base of the Trump coalition flipped. And this bloc only needs a small single-digit swing to make things interesting; double digits and it’s death.

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