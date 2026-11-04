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Who Was the Most Religious Group to Turnout for the 2026 Midterms? It's Not Who You Think

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 3:45 PM
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Who Was the Most Religious Group to Turnout for the 2026 Midterms? It's Not Who You Think
AP Photo/Louie Traub, File

Every turn, every voter bloc, every demographic ran away from the Republican Party on Tuesday night. Once again, only Florida remained true. Young men, once a linchpin of the 2024 Trump resurgence, shifted violently to the left. There’s talk about the Iran War, gas prices, tariffs, etc., though I think we’ll find out that the Iran War was the main reason the Trump administration and the GOP were blown out on Tuesday. 

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Not that it was earth-shattering because everyone turned on the GOP, but the largest religious group that turned out on Election Day were those who weren’t religious at all:

Sure, you can make jokes about Godless heathens casting ballots and turning the nation into a hellhole, but that’s not the reason. The Trump administration doubled down on some atrocious policies. The Iran War turned into a carousel, with the president promising new deals, ceasefires, and new bombings. Rinse and repeat.

In the end, the GOP base collapsed. White noncollege-educated voters won by 14 points for Democrats. Nonwhite working-class voters, where the GOP was making inroads, swung 23 points to Democrats. White men overall swung 15 points to Democrats. 

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And that’s just the surface. The working-class base of the Trump coalition flipped. And this bloc only needs a small single-digit swing to make things interesting; double digits and it’s death. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | IRAN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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