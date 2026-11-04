DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Excuse Me, Can You Say That Again? What This CNN Host Said About the Midterms Was Quite Telling

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 6:50 AM
Advertisement
Excuse Me, Can You Say That Again? What This CNN Host Said About the Midterms Was Quite Telling
Screenshot/CNN

Patton is one of my favorite war films. George C. Scott earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as the controversial, lethal, and fearless general who was damn near unstoppable in Europe. The ending quote about a slave warning his Roman captors after a great victory is relevant here: “All glory is fleeting.”

Advertisement

No doubt, Democrats had a historic night. The GOP’s gains have been wrecked. Its future is uncertain, as a slew of states now have Democratic trifectas at the state level, meaning gerrymandering can be used to protect this massive House majority. It’s going to take multiple election cycles to chip away at what Democrats accrued last night, and the media can hardly contain themselves. 

Regarding Georgia, well, here's how ABC News behaved:

Recommended
Election Analyst Says 2026 Sees the Total Collapse of the GOP Coalition Matt Vespa Total Wipeout: Not a Single Republican Won Statewide in Texas Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

From using this win as a mandate to enact far-left policies to impeaching Trump and his entire cabinet, it was all laid bare. But it was CNN’s Kasie Hunt who gave the game away, seemingly admitting that last night was what the liberal press has been hoping for and working toward over the past few years. Don’t get me wrong — this is America, and you can do that — but it is also from the same group of people who claim they don’t have sides. 

Enjoy the victory, but nothing lasts forever. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GERRYMANDERING | GOP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Election Analyst Says 2026 Sees the Total Collapse of the GOP Coalition

Election Analyst Says 2026 Sees the Total Collapse of the GOP Coalition

Matt Vespa
Total Wipeout: Not a Single Republican Won Statewide in Texas

Total Wipeout: Not a Single Republican Won Statewide in Texas

Matt Vespa
Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos