Excuse Me, Can You Say That Again? What This CNN Host Said About the Midterms Was Quite Telling

Patton is one of my favorite war films. George C. Scott earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as the controversial, lethal, and fearless general who was damn near unstoppable in Europe. The ending quote about a slave warning his Roman captors after a great victory is relevant here: “All glory is fleeting.”

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No doubt, Democrats had a historic night. The GOP’s gains have been wrecked. Its future is uncertain, as a slew of states now have Democratic trifectas at the state level, meaning gerrymandering can be used to protect this massive House majority. It’s going to take multiple election cycles to chip away at what Democrats accrued last night, and the media can hardly contain themselves.

Rachel Maddow is gushing over the fact that the Democrats controlling the House could lead to impeachments of Pete Hegseth, RFK, and others. https://t.co/VyAM53Kh5J — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 4, 2026

"We have been looking forward to this night for two years, to a degree I cannot convey in words." Horrible night if Maddow is foreshadowing https://t.co/YZn2kkGjDV — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 4, 2026

Regarding Georgia, well, here's how ABC News behaved:

ABC's Steve Osunsami can barely speak he's so excited Georgia has gone full blue, giggly that people will now look at Jon Ossoff “with googly eyes about...running for president”... “I don’t think it could be overstated what’s happening in Georgia tonight. Jon Ossoff, who is speaking here behind me right now, was the vehicle who lifted the waters for all of these candidates, including Keisha Lance Bottoms. I keep looking at my phone and refreshing the numbers and I’m having trouble believing it. All of the state candidates for office in Georgia, the Democrats are ahead here. Keisha Lance Bottoms, when you talk about her campaign, Linsey Davis was right. The other candidate outspent her gigantically. I have a prop that I have been saving for this moment. These are the fliers that have come to my home, and like 80 percent of them are from Rick Jackson. I have got very few of these from Keisha Lance Bottoms. He ran an incredible campaign, and she still won. When you — when you look at what happened here and what’s happening in Georgia, we have Republicans now who control all levers of state government here who are telling me that this is now a blue state, and this is significant because, as we have been talking about, the man speaking directly behind me, lots of people are looking at him with googly eyes about possibly running for president in a couple of years. This is the first step. Keisha Lance Bottoms winning helps him with that. This is something I’ve never seen. It’s hard for me to even accept that this is a blue state as people are saying, but that appears to be what is happening tonight in Georgia.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2026

WATCH: ABC’s Linsey Davis gushes over Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms winning the Georgia governor’s race as “a new chapter in American history” and proof we’ll remember tonight as an election “for the milestones” and “history books”... “It really speaks to how long this took and at the same time, how far this country has come that you now have the first black female governor of any state in this country. So, tonight, a barrier falls in Georgia. It really writes a new chapter in American history. There are those election nights, David, that you remember for the margins and those for the milestones, and this is one certainly for the history books. When I was in Georgia with her last month, I had the opportunity to ask her what this moment would mean if she became the first black female governor, and she said, for me, ‘it's much more personal. My family goes back at least five generations in Georgia. For me, it speaks to the possibility of this state and this country only in America.’ She is a descendant of the enslaved on both sides and one thing that I found that was really poignant was on election eve — so yesterday, she went and visited the gravestone of her great-great-grandmother who was born enslaved in this country and now, generations later, she becomes the first black female governor of any state.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2026

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From using this win as a mandate to enact far-left policies to impeaching Trump and his entire cabinet, it was all laid bare. But it was CNN’s Kasie Hunt who gave the game away, seemingly admitting that last night was what the liberal press has been hoping for and working toward over the past few years. Don’t get me wrong — this is America, and you can do that — but it is also from the same group of people who claim they don’t have sides.

CNN's Kasie Hunt laments "it took us years to get" to a blue wave midterm against Trump https://t.co/bvWEWd8yZZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 4, 2026

“it took *us*… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2026

The mask is off, gang. Bernie Sanders guy Faiz Shakir argues on ABC around 115am Eastern that Americans did NOT necessarily vote to reject Trump, but rather to back an aggressive, far-left agenda to "realign" America (which sounds a whole lot like the DSA) https://t.co/qfQy9Ew6Vg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2026

Enjoy the victory, but nothing lasts forever.

LOL: Faiz Shakir says on ABC that Angie Nixon keeping it close in Florida is proof black women socialists are on the march https://t.co/4mRPnensdM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2026

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