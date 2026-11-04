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Do You Find This Exchange Between James Talarico and CNN Interesting?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 3:30 PM
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Do You Find This Exchange Between James Talarico and CNN Interesting?
AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez

Senator-elect James Talarico didn’t strike an aura of triumphalism during his interview with CNN. Surprisingly, he was grounded and reasonable, and he spoke about building bridges with everyone, including President Trump. He said he worked with all political stripes, producing 60 bipartisan bills in the Texas legislature, even with “far-right” Republicans. Why? His mandate last night was to deliver for working people in Texas.

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Before he answered, he was asked whether he would stand up to Abdul El-Sayed and the far-left elements of the Democrat Party.

Fox News’ CB Cotton described the exchange as interesting, which led to a Twitter account with trans and Palestinian flags blasting CNN as no better than Fox News. 

Unlike El-Sayed, who has a nice cushion being from Michigan, where the GOP cannot win statewide unless that person is Donald J. Trump, Talarico knows he could self-immolate and kill his reelection chances if he proves his detractors right. Of course, I’m not expecting much here, but Texas blue wave, while notable, isn’t permanent. A lot can happen in six years, so in a state where he would be vulnerable if he goes full whack job, that should keep him bracketed a bit. A house of horrors still awaits us, though. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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