Software Update Caused Voting Machine Mayhem in This GOP District





Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is fighting for his political life in New York’s 17th Congressional District. And it doesn’t help that the voting machines didn't work. He says there were no shenanigans, but no one’s ballot could be counted. The initial report was that the paper was too thick. That didn’t sound right, and now we know a software update caused this mayhem.

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"There's no shenanigans going on here." New York Rep. Mike Lawler addresses concerns after voting machines reject ballots in Westchester County due to paper thickness, explaining that ballots already cast will be secured in an emergency orange bag. After 9 p.m., police will escort the ballots to a central location at the Board of Elections, where they will be counted. They will not be opened at polling sites. Stream full coverage of the 2026 midterm elections on FOX One: https://t.co/QYNr3AU2NW — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2026

Congressman @lawler4ny in Pearl River, NY this afternoon speaking about the ballot scanning issues. Congressman Mike Lawler says there is bipartisan work on the Westchester elections. Congressman Mike Lawler: we have been in touch with the Board of Elections, since, 6 a.m. this morning, as, this very quickly, got to us that there was a problem. and we've been working in a bipartisan way. Republicans and Democrats, both campaigns, both state parties, both national committees, to come to a solution, working with, the Westchester County Board of elections and the state board of elections Congressman Mike Lawler says new machines are being put into place Congressman Mike Lawler: but effectively, the Ada compliant voting machines are being set up at every polling place. Any once they are set up, everybody who is voting will be able to, put their ballot, scan their ballot into the Ada compliant machine, at which point it'll be counted on the machine with the stick that will be transmitted to, the Board of Elections after 9 p.m. tonight Congressman Mike Lawler says there will be police escort of the ballots from today Congressman Mike Lawler: All of the ballots that have been cast already that are in the emergency orange bag, will be transported from the polling site after 9 p.m. by police escort to a central location, at the Board of Elections to be counted at the Board of Elections. Those ballots will not be opened at the polling site. They will be opened at the Board of Elections, where attorneys from both campaigns will be where both parties will have representation, so that there be no question that there be no conspiracy theory, and that every vote is counted. Congressman Mike Lawler says he’s confident in election integrity. Congressman Mike Lawler: All of the ballots that have been cast already that are in the emergency orange bag, will be transported from the polling site after 9 p.m. by police escort to a central location, at the Board of Elections to be counted at the Board of Elections. Those ballots will not be opened at the polling site. They will be opened at the Board of Elections, where attorneys from both campaigns will be where both parties will have representation, so that there be no question that there be no conspiracy theory, and that every vote is counted. — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) November 3, 2026

Both Democrats and Republicans moved quickly to agree on a centralized center for vote tabulation. Voters were directed to cast their ballots into a box. They’ll have to hand-count these votes. We’ll see what happens, but Lawler’s chances of hanging on have surged. This is a key race: we must hold onto this district if we have a prayer of keeping the House.

BREAKING: Republican Mike Lawler surges ahead of Democrat Cait Conley in the odds of winning NY-17. 51% chance. 🔗 https://t.co/LgBKf4P0py https://t.co/5LaMZ3eX5t — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 3, 2026

🚨Westchester County NY: The Old Paper-Don't-Fit Trick The ballots aren't "too thick." They were ordered months ago. The machine settings most likely have been adjusted to reject them. DEVELOPING! @KariLake @Rach_IC @KurtOlsen_USA @BlehmLawAZ https://t.co/dZrRURsSk6 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 3, 2026

BREAKING: New York's Board of Elections confirms a "software update" caused voting machines throughout Westchester County to reject Election Day ballots. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 3, 2026

What a mess.

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