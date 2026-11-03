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Software Update Caused Voting Machine Mayhem in This GOP District

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 7:30 PM
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Software Update Caused Voting Machine Mayhem in This GOP District
AP Photo/David Goldman, File


Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is fighting for his political life in New York’s 17th Congressional District. And it doesn’t help that the voting machines didn't work. He says there were no shenanigans, but no one’s ballot could be counted. The initial report was that the paper was too thick. That didn’t sound right, and now we know a software update caused this mayhem. 

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Both Democrats and Republicans moved quickly to agree on a centralized center for vote tabulation. Voters were directed to cast their ballots into a box. They’ll have to hand-count these votes. We’ll see what happens, but Lawler’s chances of hanging on have surged. This is a key race: we must hold onto this district if we have a prayer of keeping the House. 

What a mess.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NEW YORK | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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