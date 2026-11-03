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Here's the Latest on the Voting Machine Fiasco in This GOP Rep's District

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 3:30 PM
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Here's the Latest on the Voting Machine Fiasco in This GOP Rep's District
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Earlier this morning, trouble broke out in New York’s 17th congressional district, represented by GOP Rep. Mike Lawler. The voting machines wouldn’t accept ballots. It appears the paper was too thick, causing chaos across the district. No one could cast a ballot. A last-minute solution emerged: voters would fill out their ballots and place them in a secure box. Both Democrats and Republicans filed motions to centralize ballot tabulation. Now, new machines are reportedly being distributed and set up. Fox News’ CB Cotton has more:

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Congressman Mike Lawler says there is bipartisan work on the Westchester elections.

Congressman Mike Lawler: we have been in touch with the Board of Elections, since, 6 a.m. this morning, as, this very quickly, got to us that there was a problem. and we've been working in a bipartisan way. Republicans and Democrats, both campaigns, both state parties, both national committees, to come to a solution, working with, the Westchester County Board of elections and the state board of elections 

Congressman Mike Lawler says new machines are being put into place

Congressman Mike Lawler: but effectively, the Ada compliant voting machines are being set up at every polling place. Any once they are set up, everybody who is voting will be able to, put their ballot, scan their ballot into the Ada compliant machine, at which point it'll be counted on the machine with the stick that will be transmitted to, the Board of Elections after 9 p.m. tonight 

Congressman Mike Lawler says there will be police escort of the ballots from today

Congressman Mike Lawler: All of the ballots that have been cast already that are in the emergency orange bag, will be transported from the polling site after 9 p.m. by police escort to a central location, at the Board of Elections to be counted at the Board of Elections. Those ballots will not be opened at the polling site. They will be opened at the Board of Elections, where attorneys from both campaigns will be where both parties will have representation, so that there be no question that there be no conspiracy theory, and that every vote is counted. 

Congressman Mike Lawler says he’s confident in election integrity.

Congressman Mike Lawler: All of the ballots that have been cast already that are in the emergency orange bag, will be transported from the polling site after 9 p.m. by police escort to a central location, at the Board of Elections to be counted at the Board of Elections. Those ballots will not be opened at the polling site. They will be opened at the Board of Elections, where attorneys from both campaigns will be where both parties will have representation, so that there be no question that there be no conspiracy theory, and that every vote is counted.

Lawler’s race is essential to keep if the GOP has a shot at retaining the House.

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We’ll have all the election coverage later tonight. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FOX NEWS | GOP
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