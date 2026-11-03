Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up

UPDATE: GOP and Dems seeking a court order to ensure there's a centralized location for ballot tabulation.

🚨UPDATE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Republicans and Democrats in New York are seeking a joint court order to require central tabulation of ballots at the County Board of Elections. This will ensure maximum transparency and accountability. RNC observers will be on the ground to monitor the process and protect the vote.

***Original Post***

Well, that’s not good news: voting machines in this congressional district can't accept ballots because the paper is too thick. It’s one of the races that could determine who wins control of the House. Of course, it’s a House district held by a Republican. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is running in a tight race against Democrat Cait Conley, and the machines aren’t working. Election officials made it clear that people can still cast ballots, which are to be placed in a secure box. There is no timeline for when this technical issue will be resolved, however (via Fox5NY):

There is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County. We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting.

I just went to vote in Westchester & machines are apparently broken county wide. They said choice is vote absentee or come back later. This is going to be crazy. Our country is in trouble.

CBS News: Ballot scanners down at most Westchester County, New York polling sites, officials say Voting machines at most polling sites in Westchester County are not accepting ballots due to an issue, according to the county executive. The scanners started experiencing problems when the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Voters are being instructed to stay in line and fill out a paper ballot, which will be put into a secure box. County Executive Ken Jenkins said there is no word as to when the problem will be fixed. https://t.co/pC2CCpblEG

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🚨 BREAKING: Westchester County election officials have confirmed the cause of widespread voting machine problems across the county this morning: paper ballots are too thick for the machines to accept. @News12WC https://t.co/IH4iJdMF3T

The Westchester County Board of Elections said the issue with the ballot scanners is due an issue with the paper ballots "that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County."

The county issued a correction after earlier stating the problem was with the thickness of the ballots.

What they're saying:

Congressman Mike Lawler said there were issues with "every ballot scanner in Westchester County."

"We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting," Lawler wrote in a post on X less than 90 minutes after polls opened.

[…]

The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) is aware of an issue involving paper ballots that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County. The Westchester Board of Elections wants to reassure every voter that your vote matters, your ballot will be secure and your vote will be counted.

The Board of Elections is in constant communication with New York State officials, Westchester County Government and poll workers to address this issue and ensure that voting continues with as little disruption as possible. In the meantime, voters should continue to complete their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers. Ballots will be placed in designated orange emergency ballot bags, which will remain secure and monitored. These ballots will subsequently be counted in accordance with applicable election procedures.

We strongly encourage all voters to remain in line, exercise patience and, most importantly, cast their ballots.

The BOE sincerely apologizes to voters and poll workers for the inconvenience this situation has caused, and the BOE recognizes the importance of a smooth and efficient voting process. They are taking every necessary step to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Let us be absolutely clear: Every eligible vote will be counted. No voter should be discouraged from participating in this election because of this issue. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. Please stay in line and vote.