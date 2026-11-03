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Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 8:50 AM
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Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

UPDATE: GOP and Dems seeking a court order to ensure there's a centralized location for ballot tabulation. 

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***Original Post***

Well, that’s not good news: voting machines in this congressional district can't accept ballots because the paper is too thick. It’s one of the races that could determine who wins control of the House. Of course, it’s a House district held by a Republican. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is running in a tight race against Democrat Cait Conley, and the machines aren’t working. Election officials made it clear that people can still cast ballots, which are to be placed in a secure box. There is no timeline for when this technical issue will be resolved, however (via Fox5NY):

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The Westchester County Board of Elections said the issue with the ballot scanners is due an issue with the paper ballots "that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County." 

The county issued a correction after earlier stating the problem was with the thickness of the ballots. 

What they're saying:

Congressman Mike Lawler said there were issues with "every ballot scanner in Westchester County."

"We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting," Lawler wrote in a post on X less than 90 minutes after polls opened.

[…]

The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) is aware of an issue involving paper ballots that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County. The Westchester Board of Elections wants to reassure every voter that your vote matters, your ballot will be secure and your vote will be counted.

The Board of Elections is in constant communication with New York State officials, Westchester County Government and poll workers to address this issue and ensure that voting continues with as little disruption as possible. In the meantime, voters should continue to complete their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers. Ballots will be placed in designated orange emergency ballot bags, which will remain secure and monitored. These ballots will subsequently be counted in accordance with applicable election procedures.

We strongly encourage all voters to remain in line, exercise patience and, most importantly, cast their ballots.

The BOE sincerely apologizes to voters and poll workers for the inconvenience this situation has caused, and the BOE recognizes the importance of a smooth and efficient voting process. They are taking every necessary step to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Let us be absolutely clear: Every eligible vote will be counted. No voter should be discouraged from participating in this election because of this issue. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. Please stay in line and vote.

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We knew something would happen. It's also how 'stolen election' narratives are born. Not saying that's what's happening, but you know better. Just an awful time to have a technical issue, which is all I can say right now. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELECTION INTEGRITY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NEW YORK | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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