The Update on That Learjet Crash in Florida Is Beyond Tragic

It’s an unbelievable and disturbing video: a Learjet crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday. Learjet 60 was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Seven passengers and two crew were on board. All were killed. One of the pilots was identified as Nathalia Gadelha, 20. The other victims were Adam Robinson, 45; his wife, Helen Sharp, 40; Emma, 2; Charlie, 4; the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina; and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, according to the Palm Beach Post.

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"A married couple and two toddlers were among the nine killed in the Learjet 60 plane crash. Fathers of both the husband and wife confirmed their identities Monday in brief interviews with The Palm Beach Post. The Post is not disclosing the names, as authorities have not yet notified the families of their deaths." https://t.co/3Oy6uwmgdE — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 2, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation is ongoing. Weather and ice accumulation may have played a role. The ATC recording is embedded. It’s disturbing to hear the pilots panic as they run out of time (via Palm Beach Post):

🚨 HEARTBREAKING: The NTSB just released new details on the Learjet that left AUSTIN for the Bahamas and crashed in Florida, killing all NINE people on board. At 35,000 feet, the crew reported ice and moderate turbulence. They said it was manageable. They asked to climb to 37,000 feet and got the approval. Less than 30 seconds later, they called MAYDAY. "We are in an overspeed condition, descending." Two crew members and seven passengers, and none of them made it home. Please pray for these Texas families. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 2, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: The NTSB investigator in charge says his team is now mapping out debris that landed AWAY from the main crash site in Florida. He was on scene by 7 PM last night. Drone pilots, structures specialists and a RECORDER specialist are all working the site. The FAA and Learjet's manufacturer are helping too. Nine people left Austin for the Bahamas on Sunday, and none of them came home. We need answers. Pray for the families. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 2, 2026

My thoughts on the Lear 60 crash here in Palm Beach country. God bless the crew and passengers. https://t.co/owxKeOFO4P — Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley (@WhizBuckleyGrp) November 2, 2026

What MIGHT have happened on the Lear jet 60 that crashed in Greenacres, Florida on Sunday. Terrifying https://t.co/ovsPdZbbLE — Solomon Fog (@FogSolomon) November 2, 2026

“Holy f*ck, we’re out of time” Heart crushing ATC audio captures the moments before a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all 9 souls on board. VIA: @thenewarea51 https://t.co/CWOtYjJqef — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2026

Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

RIP. A tragedy. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 2, 2026

The private jet, bound from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, plummeted into the ground at Military Trail and Cresthaven Boulevard near Greenacres and exploded into a fireball. The impact sent debris flying, crushing cars, cutting power, damaging a water main and displacing an estimated 600 people from nearby mobile homes. […] NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Nov. 2 defended Filgueiras on his personal X account, pushing back against online criticism of the 20-year-old co-pilot. Isaacman pointed out Filgueiras was the second-in-command aboard the private jet and was communicating with air traffic controllers shortly before the crash. In the recording, a person in the cockpit said the crew was "managing the ice," encountering "moderate" turbulence and seeking "better rides," according to audio posted by LiveATC, a website that broadcasts air traffic control communications. "She was doing her job, communicating with ATC right to the end in a terrifying situation," Isaacman wrote on X, in remarks first published by Florida Today. "She likely knew before many of those calls that she was going to die." Isaacman cautioned the public against drawing conclusions about what caused the crash before investigators complete their works. […] As they comb through a half-mile radius of debris one day after the crash, investigators are looking into whether the plane began to come apart in the air. “We do have some evidence that there was some breaking up of the airplane before impact,” said NTSB board member Tom Chapman. Federal aviation investigators were battling the elements Monday as they worked to salvage parts from the aircraft spread over a half-mile debris field. The crater where the plane struck the ground has been filling with water amid the heavy rains, complicating the investigation. “There’s water in the crater,” Chapman said. “There will definitely be some challenges.” […] The crew’s report of ice and sub-zero temperatures in the atmosphere above a stormy South Florida is “a major focus” of the ongoing investigation, an NTSB official said. The plane’s crew radioed moments before the crash to report clear ice and air temperatures of negative 53 degrees Fahrenheit, though they said at the time the ice was “manageable,” an NTSB official said. “The weather conditions are a major factor of the investigation,” NTSB board member Tom Chapman said at a Nov. 2 news conference.

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Just horrific.

Former Cincinatti Bengals running back Joe Mixon posted about the incident on his Twitter, praying for the families of the victims of the crash while noting he took the exact same aircraft last month and complimented the two pilots, describing them as wonderful and professional.

Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots. They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people. Hearing the young woman’s story and learning about the bright future she had ahead of her makes it even more heartbreaking that her life was cut so short. 💔 My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the grieving families and loved ones of everyone on board. A tragic reminder of how fragile life is. Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring. — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) November 2, 2026

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