Hillary Clinton Spews Insane Lies to Explain How the Dems Might Have a Bad Election Night

Lady, please go away. The Clinton era in politics is over. It died in 2016, when Donald J. Trump pulled off one of the greatest political upsets in modern history. That upset confirmed that the American people would never accept her as president; she would never be president. Hallelujah. And yet, she’s returned like crabgrass to whine about the 2016 election.

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Yes, Hillary is back, and she did the round yesterday on ABC and CNN, still licking her wounds from her second presidential defeat and laying the groundwork for how her party can explain why they tanked the midterms should that happen tonight. Of course, she added that ICE agents at polling stations could be a reason for a disappointing night. It’s a lie. The test balloons are being deployed:

ABC's "bona fide news program" The View brings on Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher to push a slew of conspiracy theories about how the midterms could be stolen. They predict: -ICE will confront people at the polls -Use the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 2, 2026

Hillary Clinton says it's important for Democrats to win so people will stop insulting each other. "Which would be so welcome!" Projection levels here are absolutely stratospheric. https://t.co/pSpNqQletJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

The View brings on Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher to push a slew of conspiracy theories about how the midterms could be stolen. They predict: -ICE will confront people at the polls -Use the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts

And what is this about her debate with Trump 10 years ago:

This is embarrassing. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is on CNN, complaining to Anderson Cooper about her 2016 debate against President Trump. TEN YEARS LATER, she’s still rehashing the debate and explaining what she wishes she had said to Trump. CLINTON: “You know, one thing I thought about was just like, you know, turn on him really fast and say; ‘back up, you creep! You’re not going to intimidate me!’” “I also thought that that would be perceived by people as, you know, me being angry, and Lord knows we don’t want an angry woman.” “No, not that, under any circumstances…no matter for what cause.” This is the political equivalent of the guy at the bar still talking about the high school football game he lost, explaining everything he could have done differently. — Overton (@overton_news) November 3, 2026

“You know, one thing I thought about was just like, you know, turn on him really fast and say; ‘back up, you creep! You’re not going to intimidate me!’” “I also thought that that would be perceived by people as, you know, me being angry, and Lord knows we don’t want an angry woman.” “No, not that, under any circumstances…no matter for what cause.” This is the political equivalent of the guy at the bar still talking about the high school football game he lost, explaining everything he could have done differently.

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Lady, Trump beat you. Given the facts and what transpired, you already lost this election before the debate. Voters like your husband; they don’t like you. So take a deep breath. Enjoy retirement and the millions you guys accumulated over the years, and go away.

We are never going to like you.

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