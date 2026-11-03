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Bottoms Up: Democrats Retake the Georgia Governor's Mansion

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 9:30 PM
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Bottoms Up: Democrats Retake the Georgia Governor's Mansion
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File


Georgia reelected Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and now Keisha Lance Bottoms will occupy the governor’s mansion. It’s a bit of a shock, since many Democrats weren’t keen on her winning the primary because of past baggage: her tenure as Atlanta’s mayor was not good, to say the least. Alas, in the era of Trump derangement syndrome, people can overlook things (via NBC News):

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Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has won Georgia’s race for governor, NBC News projects, defeating Republican Rick Jackson and flipping control of the battleground state office for the first time in 24 years.

Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and a former Biden administration official, overcame an enormous spending disadvantage against Jackson, a wealthy healthcare executive who pumped more than $100 million of his own money into his campaign.

Bottoms is the first woman and the first Black person to be elected governor of Georgia. She is also the first female Black governor in the country’s history.

Like many Democrats across the country, Bottoms leaned heavily into a message focusing on affordability and economic issues. Down the late fall stretch, she also ran ads that hit Jackson over previous comments supporting the construction of data centers and linked Jackson to President Donald Trump, who faced low approval ratings in the state.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | GEORGIA | JON OSSOFF
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