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Sen. Jon Ossoff Defeats Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Race

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 03, 2026 7:38 PM
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Sen. Jon Ossoff Defeats Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Race
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has defeated his opponent, Republican Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10), to retain his seat in the upper chamber.

Ossoff was the only Democrat incumbent seeking reelection in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024. Ossoff ran unopposed in the May 19 Democrat primary. 

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Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) led the May 19 Republican primary with 40 percent, ahead of Derek Dooley at 30 percent and Rep. Buddy Carter at 25 percent. Collins then defeated Dooley 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent in the June 16 runoff after Trump endorsed him.

Gov. Brian Kemp initially backed Dooley in the primary race. But he endorsed Collins on September 14.

Collins frequently criticized Ossoff as a leftist radical. During their debate, the candidate blamed Ossoff’s legislative record for the economic problems many residents face. "That Biden mix, that Green New Deal that my opponent voted for. That's where all this inflation came from," he said.

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Collins argued that the senator isn’t honest about his true agenda. “He talks one way, and he votes another way,” he said.

Ossoff raised $60 million and entered May with nearly $33 million on hand, while Collins raised $4.9 million. The Senate Leadership Fund initially pledged $44 million to help Collins, then moved the money from Georgia to Kansas in October.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | GEORGIA | SENATE
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