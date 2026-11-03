Sen. Jon Ossoff Defeats Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Race

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has defeated his opponent, Republican Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10), to retain his seat in the upper chamber.

Ossoff was the only Democrat incumbent seeking reelection in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024. Ossoff ran unopposed in the May 19 Democrat primary.

Advertisement





Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) led the May 19 Republican primary with 40 percent, ahead of Derek Dooley at 30 percent and Rep. Buddy Carter at 25 percent. Collins then defeated Dooley 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent in the June 16 runoff after Trump endorsed him.

Gov. Brian Kemp initially backed Dooley in the primary race. But he endorsed Collins on September 14.

Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Collins frequently criticized Ossoff as a leftist radical. During their debate, the candidate blamed Ossoff’s legislative record for the economic problems many residents face. "That Biden mix, that Green New Deal that my opponent voted for. That's where all this inflation came from," he said.

Rep. Mike Collins, Republicans’ nominee against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, at his election-eve event in Atlanta. “We’re still running wide open. This race is too close to slow down.” https://t.co/1X34zL0Ush — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) November 2, 2026

Collins argued that the senator isn’t honest about his true agenda. “He talks one way, and he votes another way,” he said.

Ossoff raised $60 million and entered May with nearly $33 million on hand, while Collins raised $4.9 million. The Senate Leadership Fund initially pledged $44 million to help Collins, then moved the money from Georgia to Kansas in October.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.