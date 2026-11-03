Democrats Knock Off Another PA Republican

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) must update his resume. He lost to Democrat Janelle Stelson. It was a rematch of their 2024 duel, where she only lost to Perry by 5,100 votes. It’s part of this epic shellacking Republicans have endured tonight (via WGAL):

The 10th District includes all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties. The race was very closely watched in what has been a competitive district with major implications for Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation and potentially the balance of power in the U.S. House.

Perry has represented the district since January 2013. He previously chaired the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Before Congress, he served six terms in the state House. He spent nearly four decades in the military. He commanded an aviation battalion in Iraq and retired as a brigadier general in 2019. In 1993, he and his mother started a mechanical contracting company in their garage.

Perry campaigned on cutting taxes and federal regulations, passing a balanced-budget amendment and tightening border enforcement. He opposes "Medicare for All" but supports keeping coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. He opposes abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and threats to the mother's life. He and his wife, Christy, live in northern York County.

Stelson is a former television journalist who spent nearly four decades in broadcast news, including 26 years as a news anchor at WGAL. She left television news to run for Congress.

Stelson campaigned on lowering household costs, expanding access to health care and lowering prescription drug prices. She supports banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks and setting term limits for House members. She wants to restore the abortion protections that existed under Roe v. Wade. She supports stronger border security but says immigration enforcement should follow due process.