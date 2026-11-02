This Tweet Perfectly Captures the Media Eating It on Voter Fraud

Voter fraud has always been an issue that’s tripped up the liberal media. I don’t know why — it just does. For the rest of us, it’s not all that shocking: there are 300+ million people here, plus a horde of illegal aliens, and Democrat Party voting laws in blue states almost make such schemes a foregone conclusion. Is it banana-republic levels of fraud? For now, no.

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We really don’t know because anyone who tries to dig into this matter gets branded a racist. Yet even at levels considered ‘tolerable,’ it’s inexcusable. It’s also against the law. It’s simple: if you’re not a citizen here, you can’t vote. So, allow me to present to you Mr. Drew Holden, who excels at keeping all the receipts of the liberal media, and their three-part requiem:

NBC News 2020: there’s no such thing as voter fraud. NBC News June 2026: there’s not evidence of “widespread” voter fraud. NBC News yesterday: the people voting illegally we told you didn’t exist are here legally. https://t.co/8saHInvNcw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 2, 2026

There is no voter fraud, morphed into ‘it’s not widespread, and finally, ‘well, the noncitizens voting here are here legally’ (via NBC News):

The review shows more than 75% of the cases were filed against lawful permanent U.S. residents, noncitizens who are legally authorized to live in the country, according to Justice Department press releases and court documents. Confusion played a role in many of those cases, the review shows, with lawful permanent residents under the mistaken belief they were allowed to vote. Of the remaining noncitizens whose status could be determined, the review found about 30 were unauthorized immigrants who did not have legal status to be in the U.S. Khalwinder Singh Bhengura, a 70-year-old green card holder from India who lives in Texas, is one of the lawful permanent U.S. residents who mistakenly thought he was allowed to vote, according to his attorney, Nicole Knox. “He went to the DMV to get a driver’s license. He accidentally checked a box that is very teeny-tiny that says he’s a citizen instead of a resident green card holder,” Knox said in an interview. “He then obtained his driver’s license, and the government of the state of Texas then sent him a bright-orange voter ID card in the mail, which told him he could vote,” she said. “He didn’t realize he had registered himself as a citizen. He didn’t realize that he needed to be a citizen.” Bhengura was convicted this week of illegally voting in a federal election and making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. A conviction for illegally voting carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, while someone convicted of making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to register to vote could face up to five years in prison.

Again, these people can’t vote, so the whole ‘they’re here legally’ is irrelevant. Nice pivot job, establishment press. It still proves us right.

You lose, again.

#BREAKING: Over 2,500 on Michigan voter rolls listed as 110 or older. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 2, 2026

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