Christa Pike Breaks Silence After Botched Execution...and No One Should Care

Christa Pike is sadly conscious and breaking her silence after a botched execution attempt on September 30. Tennessee tried and failed twice to execute her by lethal injection, prompting the state to suspend the remaining executions on the docket. She was rushed to the hospital, where some in the media tried to host a pity party for her. Pike has since complained of pain following the botched execution (via NYT):

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In her first comments since Tennessee botched her execution last month, Christa Pike said that she was in constant pain and that she had been kept largely in isolation. “There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain,” she said, according to a statement released Friday. “My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak.” […] In the statement, which she dictated to her legal team, Ms. Pike said she had been prepared to die the morning of Sept. 30. She had said her goodbyes to her loved ones and supporters. She told the people in the death chamber she was leaving them “in loving kindness.” But then she woke up alone, confused and in pain, according to the statement. She was the first person to survive after receiving a lethal dose of the drug pentobarbital. “I had not contemplated life beyond that night,” Ms. Pike said, “and I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position.” She added, “I am searching for meaning in what happened to me.”

No one cares, lady. Pike brutally tortured and murdered Colleen Slemmer in 1995. She was sentenced to death as a result. This isn’t Little Debbie:

Ms. Pike, 50, received the death penalty for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old classmate in Knoxville, Tenn. Ms. Pike, then 18, was one of three students who lured Ms. Slemmer into the woods, slashed at her with a box cutter and beat her.

She bashed Slemmer’s face in and kept a piece of her skull. So, sorry if I couldn’t care less if Ms. Pike is in some discomfort. If it were up to me, I’d execute her right now. Keep going until it’s successful. That’s her sentence.

There was a crime. There was a victim. And there is punishment.

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