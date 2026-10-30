The Alaska Senate Fiasco Isn't the Only Story CBS News Staffers Didn't Want to Cover

It’s no shock that CBS News staffers didn’t want to cover the Alaska Senate fiasco, where Democrats found another Dan Sullivan to run against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and split the vote. The Justice Department is issuing subpoenas related to this scheme. Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan didn’t want to cover the story. But would it also surprise you that this cadre of dishonest reporters didn’t want to cover anything that made Abdul El-Sayed look bad (via NY Post):

There’s a lot of smoke billowing above Abdul El-Sayed’s head — yet some CBS News staffers are furious their boss wants them to check for fire.

This week’s dust-up over Michigan Democrats’ US Senate candidate is emblematic of the network’s last year of melodrama, as Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss keeps urging her colleagues to do journalism and they, in turn, keep running to their peers to cry about it.

The malcontents channeled their latest outburst through Semafor’s Max Tani, who … submitted a scornful dispatch complaining that Weiss “has personally advocated for CBS News journalists to pursue numerous story angles related to El-Sayed’s supposed sympathy towards the Muslim Brotherhood.”

[…]

Tani transcribed one staffer’s catty comment that Weiss “seems more suited to editing at publications like City Journal, The Free Press or The [Washington] Free Beacon.”

But the anonymous coward’s cheap shot and Tani’s dutiful parroting of their gripes are actually indictments of their own journalistic habits and judgment.

To say that the proof of El-Sayed’s ties to the notorious Islamist group consists of just one tweet from his half-sister is either to willfully mislead one’s audience or to betray one’s own ignorance.

Either way, it’s malpractice.

In 2012, El-Sayed himself signed a letter urging Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood-backed president at the time, to use new authorities he had bestowed upon himself to punish his political foes.