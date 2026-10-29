Lisa Murkowski Did Something Remarkable Yesterday...and It Wasn't Good

Please just leave, lady. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shows what happens when you make enemies on both sides of the fence: you get killed. Democrats don’t care about your endorsement, Lisa, and Republicans find your latest remarks about the election-rigging scheme in your state disingenuous.

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You already know about the Democrats trying to find another Dan Sullivan to split the vote and create mayhem at the ballot box. Three Republicans are also running for governor — Murkowski endorsed the Democrat, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Ranked-choice voting needs to be thrown into the furnace, but that’s also a Murkowski-approved method because it saved her a** (via Politico):

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski endorsed a Democrat for governor this week as she ponders her own reelection decision. Amid speculation about her retirement, political operatives and longtime watchers say it’s not necessarily a clue as to what she’s thinking. Murkowski backed Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins to lead her home state Tuesday, saying that he would “serve all Alaskans, regardless of party.” Her decision is a break with her party, which has three candidates in the four-way ranked choice general election next week. President Donald Trump has backed GOP candidate Bernadette Wilson to succeed outgoing GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy. It could be read by some as an indication that Murkowski might be contemplating retirement rather than seeking reelection in 2028 — or positioning herself to win by appealing across the aisle, as she has done in the past. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the senator and could rally Alaska Republicans to oust her. But back home, her move to endorse a Democrat who is promising to work productively with state legislators of both parties is being viewed as further evidence of her well-known independent streak rather than tea leaves to be read about her own race.

That’s not how things work anymore, Lisa. We vote people based on subjectivity. We vote for their loyalty to the party and whether they want to push the Trump agenda forward. If you can’t stomach that, don’t run for office or join the Democrats.

And now, this statement about a cover-up regarding the Decoy Dan circus:

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) accuses Mary Peltola's campaign of a "cover-up" after it was revealed that the Peltola's campaign recruited the fake Dan Sullivan https://t.co/CFNmhea2da — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 28, 2026

BREAKING: Sen @lisamurkowski just provided the Landmine with this powerful statement following the @nytimes scathing article on @MaryPeltola’s involvement in the Decoy Dan Sullivan scheme: “While some may try to write this off as just how politics works now, ballot-stacking should have no place in our electoral process. Run and win on your merits: your views, your policy ideas, and your accomplishments. By contrast, recruiting candidates to manipulate the field and influence voting outcomes is simply wrong. Alaskans deserve the honest truth from Mary and her campaign—what has been revealed is a pattern of lies and coverups and a culture of deception that belongs nowhere in our elections or among our elected officials.” — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) October 28, 2026

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/VGlxcC4qty — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 28, 2026

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While some may try to write this off as just how politics works now, ballot-stacking should have no place in our electoral process. Run and win on your merits: your views, your policy ideas, and your accomplishments. By contrast, recruiting candidates to manipulate the field and influence voting outcomes is simply wrong. Alaskans deserve the honest truth from Mary and her campaign—what has been revealed is a pattern of lies and coverups and a culture of deception that belongs nowhere in our elections or among our elected officials

You can’t have it both ways. And this isn’t new either —that’s never been the case in politics. Independent streak? Not thinking of party? Or maybe it’s because you don’t have a spine. The statement on the Democrats’ Sullivan scheme would carry more weight if she wasn’t a RINO traitor.

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