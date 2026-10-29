Heather McDonald Believes Cornell's 'Jane Doe,' but It's Not What You Think

The Cornell 7 case has sort of evaporated from the media cycle, hasn’t it? That’s partially due to the upcoming midterm elections, but I also feel the story failed to gain traction because normies read and saw that this wasn’t a Harvey Weinstein-like situation involving rape.

Advertisement

Jane Doe, who alleged she was gang-raped and drugged at a fraternity party in October 2024, didn’t act like a victim, only saying it was nonconsensual sex after she was disinvited from the fraternity’s Halloween party. An investigation was conducted; no charges were initially filed, but a civil suit was filed in September. Old documents show that Doe consented to group sex; they all used drugs, and some even passed out. This makes it difficult to determine when, or if, consent was withdrawn. The ‘our body, our choice’ texts also cast doubt on whether this was an attack.

That’s why Manhattan Institute Fellow Heather MacDonald said she believes Jane Doe regarding the consensual group sex, in which Jane Doe allegedly did bodybuilder poses during the activity, along with using ketamine off each other.

. @HMDatMI on Cornell's 'Jane Doe': "I believe her story. I just choose to believe her initial statements"—where she denies being raped. "The idea of the claim of campus rape within the feminist industry is non-falsifiable. They've got this great equation where if a female denies that she's been raped that's all the more proof that she has been, because she's so traumatized. ...So you believe survivors only when they're saying they've been raped. If they say they have not been raped then you can't believe them because they don't really know what they're talking about." Heather Mac Donald's discussion with @elie_mcn ⬇️ — Manhattan Institute (@ManhattanInst) October 27, 2026

I believe her story. I just choose to believe her initial statements"—where she denies being raped. "The idea of the claim of campus rape within the feminist industry is non-falsifiable. They've got this great equation where if a female denies that she's been raped that's all the more proof that she has been, because she's so traumatized. ...So you believe survivors only when they're saying they've been raped. If they say they have not been raped then you can't believe them because they don't really know what they're talking about."

This case is another slow burn, but it quickly derailed once more documents casting doubt on the claims were released. They had a gang bang and did some drugs. That’s all we know for sure right now.

And once people know the facts, they sure change their tune. Also, a lot of people know about the case, but also don’t know anything.

The Cornell 7 propaganda is FALLING APART. Everyone now sees through Jane Doe’s LIES and anyone who still supports her ends up questioning everything once faced with the fact that Jane Doe herself said “nothing was illegal” and “our body our choice”: https://t.co/qiD66FAIry — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) October 26, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.