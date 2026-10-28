A Portland Car Crash Devolves Into Shouting Match Over Race and Colonialism

You cannot make this up. Only in Portland could something like this happen. It seems staged. It could be staged, but it also could not. I’ve been to Portland many times; this interaction would not shock me. It’s a car crash: a white woman and a non-white man get into an argument, which leads to the man screaming at the woman, saying she’s a white colonizer and doesn’t want to hear anything from her. The lady, exhibiting unnecessary empathy, says this incident has nothing to do with that, though no doubt agrees with the underlying themes of this deranged shouting match.

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"Admit you're white. Admit you've got a colonizer mindset." God bless this lady for gently trying to parent this spoiled, entitled baby after a traffic incident https://t.co/ziMeCTY217 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 26, 2026

I imagine all Portland, Oregon conversations go something like this. https://t.co/MiYOw7AvEi — TheMAGAFolks (@TheMAGAFolks) October 25, 2026

This is the most amazing video you will watch today. Enjoy 😘 https://t.co/FxoekPSaRz — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 25, 2026

Yeah, I’m sorry. I can’t get my head around this. If it’s a skit, it’s very good, but given the politics and the people of the West Coast, would it shock you if this were genuine?

That’s how far the Left has fallen, how fast they’ve gone around the bend. For the die-hards, yes, they do think this way, with everything filtered through a prism of race and oppression. And the results are messy. In this case, comical, but ho boy, what a circus.

And yes, all drivers in that city are insane regarding abiding by the rules of the road.

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