Only This Would Happen in Portland

This is “peak Portland”: a gay veteran had her U.S. rainbow flag vandalized. No, it wasn’t done by a conservative. A transgender lunatic did — leaving a nasty message, “f**k ur flag,” on a beam where the flag is flown, with a trans anarchy symbol below it. Portland is woke central, fraught with the bohemian and the weird, but almost everyone is exclusively left-wing. This is a case of the gays eating each other.

Advertisement

The owner of the home, Tracy Hager, an Army veteran, has flown a variety of gay US flags and has been fighting for LGBT rights for over 30 years. It was never a problem until now (via KGW 8):

A rainbow U.S. flag was vandalized at the home of a leftist woman in Portland, Ore.



Leftists immediately assumed it was a right-wing attack, but the message left behind shows the vandal was a Trantifa militant angry at the U.S. symbol. https://t.co/DySr7Bu9Om pic.twitter.com/1yGzc0b0Yf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2026

For 30 years, Tracy Hager has proudly flown a combination Pride and American flag outside her Northeast Portland home. It is something the Army veteran and longtime LGBTQ+ activist does every summer. She also flies the flag on Veterans Day and Memorial Day as a show of support for the community. “I fly my flag just to support my gay community, bring awareness,” Hager said. “I'm a proud lesbian; I'm a proud gay veteran.” But when Hager walked outside her home Saturday, she noticed something had changed. Someone had painted an expletive in red on a column beneath where her Pride flag was flying. The phrase read, "F*** UR FlAG" Underneath the phrase, Hager found a symbol, she says police told her was most likely a trans-anarchy symbol. “I was shocked and of course heartbroken,” she said. […] “It hurts to know that I may have been targeted by my own community because of the type of gay flag that I'm flying,” Hager said. Hager has been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights since the 1980s. She said whoever painted the message outside her home is not advancing a cause but instead creating more division. “All I want to say is be proactive, use your voice,” she said. “Don't do acts like this, this is not a message. It doesn't help anybody. It's destructive.”

Peak Portland.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.