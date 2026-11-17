Why can't Democrats make up their minds about life and death, particularly who should live and who should die with the assistance of the state?

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom believes the worst murderers and rapists should not be executed as they would have been under previous administrations and in a different world. Newsom has commuted the death sentences of 548 people on death row. He claims none will be able to seek parole.

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In New York, newly reelected Governor Kathy Hochul signed an assisted suicide bill that is euphemistically characterized as the "Medical Aid in Dying Act." She says a number of "guardrails are part of the bill," including a five-day waiting period between the issuance of a suicide pill prescription and its filling. The bill also says "religious-oriented home hospice providers (can) opt out of offering medical aid in dying." Let's see if that one survives a court challenge. Remember what the Obama administration tried to do to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic organization that refused to provide contraceptives as part of the Affordable Care Act. The New York measure was characterized as a "choice to shorten not their lives, but their deaths."

There could be no better example of Orwellian "Newspeak."

Why do Democrats think it morally acceptable to preserve the lives (at taxpayer expense) of murderers of the worst sort, but provide no protection for the most innocent, the yet-to-be-born? In Congress, there is not a single declared pro-life Democrat. Even if there were a few, none dare say so publicly for fear of harming their careers in a "pro-choice" party.

After taking office in January, many newly elected Democrats, especially in once pro-life Texas, have promised to ease restrictions on abortion.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, many pro-lifers believed the 40-year battle to protect unborn babies had been won. Then came the abortion pill and telehealth services that instruct women on do-it-yourself abortions at home.

Again, how do Democrats, like Newsom, claim a moral right to preserve the lives of the worst of the worst and do nothing to protect the lives of innocent babies? Newsom has bought into what C. S. Lewis called "the humanitarian view of punishment." Depriving a murderer of liberty is not equal justice. It devalues the worth of the life that has been taken. The killer should be required to forfeit his or her own life.

Governor Hochul justifies her support of assisted suicide because she says her mother suffered a long decline due to ALS. Personal experience should never be a rationale for law-making.

Once abortion was made legal and life was no longer believed to come from "our Creator," it was a short step to assisted suicide and whatever will follow. Be assured something will follow. As economic challenges grow on Social Security and Medicare, will pressure be applied to the elderly — perhaps even relatively healthy seniors — to end their lives for what will be sold to them as being for the good of their families and even the country?

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The New York law bars family members who might inherit the wealth of their suicidal relative from participating in the decision-making, but there are other ways for them to persuade them to get help in checking out, because it's the "best way."

Don't think that could happen? Many thought legal abortion could never happen. These things always start small and at the extreme, but once the door has been opened, it is nearly impossible for it to be closed.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book, "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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