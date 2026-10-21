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Remember When Some Were Saying the Polls Were Fake? Well, This Is Quite the Bombshell.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 21, 2026 8:00 AM
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Remember When Some Were Saying the Polls Were Fake? Well, This Is Quite the Bombshell.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

It’s sad, but this story is hardly new: polling in the Trump era has been laughably inaccurate. We don’t respond to pollsters, so gauging this climate is sometimes a shot in the dark. Exit polling is off. This cycle, especially, has been shambolic. During Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Francesa Hong, a far-left candidate, was said to be damn near 20 points ahead. Well, the firm that dropped that poll later admitted they cooked the poll, saying it was a social experiment. They shut down those operations after that disclosure. Now another firm admits it posted fake polls. Wedgewood Polling dropped that update last night:

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Frank Luntz admitted he got the 2016 polling wrong and that pollsters aren’t asking the right questions to gauge turnout. The New York Times’ Jeremy Peters admitted that in Michigan, the Detroit suburbs are chock full of lifelong Jewish Democrats who are voting Republican, and that the polls are oversampling Abdul El-Sayed’s overeducated base. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | FAKE NEWS | MICHIGAN | POLLING | WISCONSIN
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