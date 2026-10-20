Is This Why Christiane Amanpour Is Leaving CNN?

Yes, 43 years with one network is a long time, almost unheard of, but Christiane Amanpour is calling it quits. The catch is that she’ll stick around for months. Amanpour will start scaling back her show and finally exit CNN in June 2027 (via Fox News):

Veteran CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour announced Monday she's leaving the network next summer after more than four decades at the network.

"After more than 43 years at CNN, Christiane has decided that the time is right to begin a new chapter," CNN CEO Mark Thompson told staffers in a memo. "Early in 2027, she will scale back her CNN International show, ‘Amanpour,’ to once a week. The program will conclude in May, and she will leave CNN at the end of June."

"Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months. Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally," Thompson wrote.

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While the 68-year-old journalist is revered among her CNN colleagues and members of the liberal media, she has her critics as well. As she referenced in her statement, Amanpour rejects the notion of neutrality when it comes to reporting, insisting the truth should remain the north star.

"Both-siderism — on the one hand, on the other hand — is not always objectivity. It does not get you to the truth," Amanpour told graduates at the Columbia Journalism School in 2023. "Drawing false, moral or factual equivalence is neither objective or truthful. Objectivity is our golden rule. And it is in weighing all the sides and all the evidence hearing everyone reporting everything, but not rushing to equate them when there is no equating and look at the damage that that has done in the climate debate, in the political arena and in the field of battle."