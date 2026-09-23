Why CNN Is Acting Like a Funeral Home Right Now

CNN is bracing for a “bloodbath.” Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. has been approved after an antitrust lawsuit was settled, paving the way for the $110 billion deal to close. In its wake, CNN could undergo massive changes, with even CBS News’ Bari Weiss considered to retool the network's editorial direction. Weiss already has her hands full with the 60 Minutes revamp, but her name has been tossed around. Should she be selected, it’ll be hell on Earth for liberals. For now, the news of the settlement has many walking around the network offices like a funeral is about to begin (via Variety):

A new corporate parent, Paramount Skydance is set to take the reins of CNN in October, and with that change of control could come entirely new goals — and means of executing them.

Even Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN, seemed to not know much about next steps. “Over the coming days you’ll hear much more about what this means for CNN, including the date of the close,” he told staffers Monday.

The mood at CNN is “like a funeral,” says one person familiar with the operation.

CNN personnel have reason to worry. Paramount’s management of CBS News has been controversial, and has not been good for the business of the news unit. Changes made under Bari Weiss, installed last year as editor in chief, have brought unnecessary scrutiny to news reports, and anchors have made public entreaties on Instagram when people post notes suggesting that Weiss’ background as a digital entrepreneur and provocative opinion writer have muddied the newsgathering at the network. Tweaks made at “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News” are still too nascent to make final judgement, but both shows continue to lag their rivals in the ratings, with the morning show suffering significant erosion. Weiss’ decision to overhaul “60 Minutes,” widely considered the jewel of CBS and of TV-news overall, has left the venerable newsmagazine open to criticism and backlash.

Whether Paramount can serve as a good steward for CNN remains to be seen. There is some encouragement being taken by a decision by CBS News to participate in a broader decision by the TV networks to not take White House pool duties while the Trump administration bans CNN from its regular duties tied to that coverage.

But staffers are also concerned about the company’s business plans being changed — yet again. “What an enormous loss and disruption it would be to shuffle leadership for the umpteenth time in the midst — finally — of reshaping the business,” says one CNN staffer.