Bill Maher Reveals Sister Stopped Talking to Him After His Dinner With Trump

Bill Maher’s dinners with President Trump did not come without a cost. It’s sad that it did, but that’s your typical liberal American today. If you don't agree with their views, you’re a bad person and, even worse, might need to be eliminated entirely. They’re obsessed with being on the right side of this arc of history that no one knows, and the self-righteousness is as deadly as mustard gas; you’ll suffocate and your lungs ripped to shreds from the inside.

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But we are talking about family here: Maher’s sister stopped talking to him after he dined with Trump. The HBO host described his sister as your typical liberal Democrat, who always has MSNBC on. Still, the comedian noted that sure, you can go about talking about how much of an “a**hole” he is, but let’s acknowledge that your little brother got invited to privately dine with the president of the United States, and that’s pretty cool:

WOW: Bill Maher REVEALS his far-left sister STOPPED talking to him after he had dinner with President Trump — because heaven forbid Democrats talk to Republicans instead of labeling us Nazis and fascists. “She's just dyed in the wool Democrat. So when I saw Trump, she just really didn't want to talk to me. And I was always just like, could we just, you know, give one minute of time to, it's a little impressive that your brother is at a private dinner with the President. And then we can go right on to what an a$$hole I am.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 19, 2026

She's just dyed in the wool Democrat. So when I saw Trump, she just really didn't want to talk to me. And I was always just like, could we just, you know, give one minute of time to, it's a little impressive that your brother is at a private dinner with the President. And then we can go right on to what an a$$hole I am.”

Kid Rock described his second dinner with Trump last week as epic, and Stephen A. Smith joined him. Trump told old Maher to bring one of his lunatic leftist friends, and so he did.

WOW: Bill Maher REVEALS his far-left sister STOPPED talking to him after he had dinner with President Trump — because heaven forbid Democrats talk to Republicans instead of labeling us Nazis and fascists. “She's just dyed in the wool Democrat. So when I saw Trump, she just really didn't want to talk to me. And I was always just like, could we just, you know, give one minute of time to, it's a little impressive that your brother is at a private dinner with the President. And then we can go right on to what an a$$hole I am.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 19, 2026

And they all talked, frankly, about a host of issues.

The horror for a liberal who likely couldn’t keep up, since their intellectual arrogance has left them in a persistent vegetative state, where slogans and authoritarian tactics have replaced common decency. That’s what happens when you freebase communism.

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