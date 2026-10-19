Why a CBS News Reporter Apologized Over This Now-Deleted Tweet About El-Sayed

Meet Tommy.

He wanted to ask Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed a question about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which he did not like, and went on a diatribe that I don’t care about. These are legitimate questions; even NBC News’ Tom Llamas grilled him on it after he issued a flat-out denial that aged like milk. Of all people, CBS News’ Jan Crawford commented on the clip, but was later forced to delete it and apologize, for no reason. What she said wasn’t outlandish; it was accurate (via Variety):

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This video is proving to be quite the political Rorschach test. https://t.co/xxWAbZ2AeE — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) October 18, 2026

It appears this tweet from CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford has been deleted. https://t.co/rmNCtqogDA — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) October 18, 2026

Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall. I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologize. — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) October 18, 2026

The post she deleted WAS an honest and impartial assessment of Abdul El-Sayed — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2026

Crawford, who joined CBS News in 2009, posted a note following a town hall meeting held Saturday night in Michigan during which Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed parried with a young man named Tommy who asked him if he would “disavow the Muslim brotherhood.” The politician won approval from liberals on social media by discussing the right to religious freedom held by Americans under the U.S. Constitution. Crawford saw something different. In her post, she said El-Sayed spent just a “nanosecond” with a disavowal, the went into a “subsequent uninterrupted three-minute diatribe” that proved the questioner’s “exact point.” She called the exchange “the kind of spectacular self own most ppl only dream about triggering,” and offered a “congrats. By Sunday afternoon, Crawford had deleted the post. “Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall,” she said. “I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologize.”

No apology needed, Jan. What you posted was accurate. I thought CBS News was now a hub for MAGA content.

I also never thought I’d defend a CBS News reporter over something like this. She did nothing wrong, except have posted a good observation.

Abdul El-Sayed (D-Gaza) tells American Jews to get over the Israel Issue and vote for him https://t.co/ADlBrqyJO0 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 19, 2026

NBC's Tom Llamas just slammed Michigan Democrat Abdul el-Sayed over his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Remarkable to see from a legacy media newscast. https://t.co/LHN14f71Sb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 14, 2026

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