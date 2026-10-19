That's an Interesting Development Concerning the French Rioters and Jewish Businesses

The big lie about the French riots is that it’s about overeducation. It’s about immigration and what happens when you import the Third World. The mayhem isn’t peaceful. These roving bands of Muslim invaders are looting, setting buildings on fire, and targeting Jewish businesses.

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French journalist Paul Amar said, “They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners.” In Marseille, all the Jewish-owned shops were vandalized and burned, while the Muslim-owned ones weren’t. It’s not a puzzle.

“They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners. In a street in Marseille, all businesses owned by Jews were set on fire. Businesses run by Muslims weren’t” https://t.co/q1MebgagJt — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 18, 2026

“Students” “protesting” about “schools” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2026

Fun fact: Not a single mosque was damaged during the riots in France — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 18, 2026

France 2026… We don’t have to live this way https://t.co/V6OjWD0wVk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

A Rolex store was looted in Marseille, France amid the violent protests. https://t.co/RafKsK9Qdr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, French leadership refuses to declare a national emergency, and Emmanuel Macron goaded the rioters, saying they can come and get him.

It’s a circus, but we know what these riots are and what’s fueling them. A lot of Palestinian and communist flags are waving around.

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