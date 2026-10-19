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That's an Interesting Development Concerning the French Rioters and Jewish Businesses

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 19, 2026 6:55 AM
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That's an Interesting Development Concerning the French Rioters and Jewish Businesses
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

The big lie about the French riots is that it’s about overeducation. It’s about immigration and what happens when you import the Third World. The mayhem isn’t peaceful. These roving bands of Muslim invaders are looting, setting buildings on fire, and targeting Jewish businesses. 

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French journalist Paul Amar said, “They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners.” In Marseille, all the Jewish-owned shops were vandalized and burned, while the Muslim-owned ones weren’t. It’s not a puzzle. 

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Meanwhile, French leadership refuses to declare a national emergency, and Emmanuel Macron goaded the rioters, saying they can come and get him. 

It’s a circus, but we know what these riots are and what’s fueling them. A lot of Palestinian and communist flags are waving around.

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News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | ISLAM | JUDAISM | RIOTS
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