Well, That's an Interesting Report About Trump's Rally Tour ...and It Should Worry Dems

That’s always been a concern about Donald Trump and his base: when he’s not on the ballot, they stay home. He’s the driver, and whether the MAGA legions would mobilize after he’s gone, or when he’s not running, was a major litmus test for the movement’s longevity and has reshaped American politics. We’ve seen it multiple times: Trump says to vote for the Republican, and turnout is woefully short of what’s required to win.

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Trump decided to get heavily involved in the midterms, not least because if Democrats win, he’s going to be impeached for a variety of ludicrous reasons. It’s also a matter of duty: it’s our civic duty to vote against Democrats and their agenda of communism and mayhem. He’s on a rally tour, and it might be working. NBC News was at his Georgia rally, where they met voters who said they'd met Republicans who, for a time, weren’t going to vote this cycle, but who are now motivated by Trump’s call to arms and voted early.

Firing on all cylinders — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 17, 2026

NBC News in Georgia: "They're telling me that they're Republican friends who maybe wouldn't have shown up to vote are heeding the president's call, have gone even to vote early... on pace to break the last midterm record of 4 years ago if this keeps up." Seems… noteworthy. https://t.co/Lqh8wop3Mf — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 16, 2026

Now, if that holds, it could be a game-changer.

I don't know how these elections will go, but I don't think it's going to be a blue wave.

🔥🚨 BOOM! — CNN just WARNED Democrats that the GOP will win the Senate based on current polling data. 🔴GOP - 52 seats 🔵DEM - 48 seat "This is the BIG SIREN WARNING sign for Democrats!" All the polls that have the GOP down are because Republican voters don't take polls. WE VOTE! Democrats are going to have the SHOCK of the century after November 3rd, when the GOP SWEEPS the midterms! — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 16, 2026

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