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Well, That's an Interesting Report About Trump's Rally Tour ...and It Should Worry Dems

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 17, 2026 6:55 AM
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Well, That's an Interesting Report About Trump's Rally Tour ...and It Should Worry Dems
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

That’s always been a concern about Donald Trump and his base: when he’s not on the ballot, they stay home. He’s the driver, and whether the MAGA legions would mobilize after he’s gone, or when he’s not running, was a major litmus test for the movement’s longevity and has reshaped American politics. We’ve seen it multiple times: Trump says to vote for the Republican, and turnout is woefully short of what’s required to win. 

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Trump decided to get heavily involved in the midterms, not least because if Democrats win, he’s going to be impeached for a variety of ludicrous reasons. It’s also a matter of duty: it’s our civic duty to vote against Democrats and their agenda of communism and mayhem. He’s on a rally tour, and it might be working. NBC News was at his Georgia rally, where they met voters who said they'd met Republicans who, for a time, weren’t going to vote this cycle, but who are now motivated by Trump’s call to arms and voted early. 

Now, if that holds, it could be a game-changer. 

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I don't know how these elections will go, but I don't think it's going to be a blue wave. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | GEORGIA | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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