Bill Maher Latest Trump Revelation Will Probably Cause Another Wave of Liberal Meltdowns

Bill Maher has been shredding Democrats, their politics, and their ‘woke’ antics for months. It’s to the point where he feels he might be compelled to vote Republican in 2028 if they don’t jettison communism. Yet, for now, he might be going back to the White House for dinner. He received another invitation from President Trump, which he disclosed during his podcast with Ari Emanuel, a media executive and Larry David’s agent (via Fox News):

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SHOCKING: Bill Maher reveals President Trump just INVITED him back for a second White House dinner. “[President Trump] just, out of the blue, ‘let's have dinner again.’ I was like, ‘great.’ And he was, like, really nice. Like, ‘I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time.’ And I texted back and I said, ‘you know what? You're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f*ck you want. I'm just glad we're talking.’” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 12, 2026

Liberal comedian Bill Maher revealed on Monday that he's having dinner with President Donald Trump again. "I'm having dinner with him again next week," Maher told famed Hollywood agent and executive Ari Emanuel during a conversation on Maher's "Club Random" podcast. "After the first dinner, I went back to doing what I do... But then, like, he just, out of the blue, let's have dinner again. And I was like, great. And he was really nice," Maher said. "Like, I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time.' And I texted back, and I said, 'You know what, you're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I'm just glad we're talking.' It's like being called a 'hockey puck' by Don Rickles. It's just what he does. It's how he talks." Both Maher and Emanuel agreed it's better to talk with those they disagree with than not. Emanuel, who previously represented Trump when he hosted "The Apprentice," told Maher he had spoken with the president on that Monday.

Emanuel has also spoken with Trump, which led to Maher taking a swipe at Larry David, who penned an op-ed in The New York Times attacking Maher for attending the first dinner, likening it to dining with Hitler. Maher goes, Larry has a meltdown. His agent speaks to Trump, and there’s silence:

Bill Maher exposes Larry David’s hypocrisy by SLAMMING him for the “Hitler” op-ed over their Trump dinner, while David says nothing when his own agent TALKED to POTUS. Bill Maher: “It's so interesting to me that Larry David, I'm like, I'm the devil because I talk to him, but his own agent just talked to him on Monday.” Ari Emanuel: “Listen, this is your stick with him.” Bill Maher: “I know, but you must recognize the hypocrisy there. Somehow when it's his own agent doing the exact same thing, then we don't play the Hitler card. We don't [hate to] play the Hitler card. Just admit that. It's true.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 12, 2026

Bill Maher: “It's so interesting to me that Larry David, I'm like, I'm the devil because I talk to him, but his own agent just talked to him on Monday.” Ari Emanuel: “Listen, this is your stick with him.” Bill Maher: “I know, but you must recognize the hypocrisy there. Somehow when it's his own agent doing the exact same thing, then we don't play the Hitler card. We don't [hate to] play the Hitler card. Just admit that. It's true.”

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I’m sure Maher’s second dinner will induce another tantrum from the Left.

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