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Trump Pretty Much Told His WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Find a New Job

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 16, 2026 1:30 PM
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Trump Pretty Much Told His WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Find a New Job
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We all thought Anthony Scaramucci’s record for the shortest tenure as White House Press Secretary was unbreakable until Katie Zacharia replaced Karoline Leavitt. At the very least, two people will tie for the unenviable professional record at the White House.

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Zacharia had a brief grace period during her first press conference, which arguably wasn't good: she had moved her family and received the briefing materials that morning. The stuff about her passing the bar exam wasn't good either, though some treated it as if she'd committed second-degree murder. Still, lying on a resume to land a top White House job is unfathomable, but her interview with Hannity wasn’t much better, and if I had to guess, that's what led to this intervention. She was unprepared again and just doesn't command the role, and she had time. Can't have it. Not at this stage. 

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Today, well, President Trump opened the door for her to quit, and it wasn’t subtle at all. Though he admitted she’s being put through the 

“She’s been treated, I would say, very nastily. And I said to her Katie… you don’t have to do this.”

Are you going to keep her?

“I’m going to let her make that decision”

“Honestly if I were you I’d reconsider”

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We’ll see what happens, but yikes. 

UPDATE: She's transitioning out of the position.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | KAROLINE LEAVITT | KATIE ZACHARIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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