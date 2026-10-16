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SNL Cast Member's Reaction to Shane Gillis' Monologue Will Not Please the White Liberal Women

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 16, 2026 6:00 AM
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SNL Cast Member's Reaction to Shane Gillis' Monologue Will Not Please the White Liberal Women
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this. It’s not the worst joke, nor was it the most offensive ever dropped in comedy history. But liberals, especially woke white women, are still frothing at the mouth over Shane Gillis’ SNL monologue last Saturday. These women are screaming into their phones alone again, melting down — simmer down. If you didn’t like the joke, don’t laugh and move on. And please, these jokes don’t cause gang rape or whatever the hell. 

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Winter isn’t even here, and we have snowflakes by the fistful. Cast member and Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che was pressed hard on this on the Today Show. His answer will likely upset the woke white female mob, but he couldn’t care less. You cannot be in this business if you’re worried about people’s feelings all the time (via The Wrap):

Michael Che got pulled into the latest uproar surrounding Shane Gillis and his “SNL” monologue against his will on Thursday as “Today” co-anchor Laura Jarrett grilled him on whether he thought the inflammatory jokes about women were funny.

While appearing on “Today” for his new stand-up special, Che – who co-hosts “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost – was asked for his thoughts on Gillis’ monologue. The guest host, who was previously fired from “SNL” before breaking big on his own, got a ton of blowback for a joke about women at the gym dressing like “whores.”

[…]

Che was asked on “Today” what he made of the jokes and the uproar that followed.

“That’s comedy,” Che said. “It’s like, you think it’s funny and some people don’t.”

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Good answer. Don’t kowtow to the mob. Never apologize. Liberals have lost their sense of humor. That’s their problem. The rest of us normies either laughed or shrugged and said, "That one missed the mark.” The point is that we all moved on with our lives after last week’s show. 

Life goes on. Gillis made a joke. Deal with it. 

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | FREE SPEECH | LIBERAL MEDIA | WOKE
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