How Shane Gillis Got Woke White Women Into a Tizzy. They're Still Raging About It.

I don’t watch Saturday Night Live anymore, yet for most, it remains a staple of American television culture. It still draws viewers and ratings, and you cannot cede the battleground. Believe it or not, despite its decline in writing and humor, it’s likely the week’s most impactful event for those who aren’t news junkies, which is most Americans.

Advertisement

That is why the late Andrew Breitbart was always plugged into what was said on these shows—it matters. This is the Left’s backyard, and Shane Gillis took a crap in it. The latest controversy is that he mocked women at the gym and what they wear, which somehow became a wild tangent about ‘this is how Cornell happens.’ No, it doesn’t. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy took to social media to bash Gillis’ monologue, and now we’re in this mess (via NYT):

Martha Plimpton? The abortion activist who incorporated a performance of Lennon and Oko’s “Woman is the N–ger of the World” into her one-woman show at the Lincoln Center? https://t.co/nKpjD0deuU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 14, 2026

During his seven-minute monologue, which consisted mainly of self-deprecating jokes about his appearance and weight, Gillis had a bit about going to the gym. “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” he said to a smattering of laughs and groans. “I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?” he asked, comparing them to neon-colored fish lures. “And don’t look!” he continued. “You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look, because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.” Gillis, 38, also joked about his friends Joe Rogan and Theo Von, podcasting stars of the manosphere who had ribbed him about his looks. He went on to call his sisters “fat,” adding an epithet; to suggest he looks like a lesbian; and to say that he had “balded directly into an Adolf Hitler haircut,” adding that he didn’t sweep his hair behind his ears because “that’s gay.” “That’s it, you’re either gay or you’re Hitler. And isn’t that where we’re at as a country?” he said to close out the set. But it was his comments about women at the gym that drew a withering critique from the Emmy-winning actor Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), who posted a video on Instagram on Sunday night. “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores, it makes the men calling them whores misogynists,” Levy, 43, said in the video, which has been liked more than 1.4 million times as of Monday afternoon and has nearly 30,000 comments. “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” Levy, who hosted “S.N.L.” in 2021, continued, then added, “More men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime.’”

The only thing Shane Gillis can do now to salvage his reputation with these people is murder his own kids. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 14, 2026

It’s a monologue you didn’t like—what's new? Gillis isn’t the first nor the last. Stop acting like he dropped the n-word or whatever. This isn’t a story; it just reaffirms the Left’s addiction to victimhood or, even worse, white liberals claiming to speak for all the offended people. Most shrugged. The white liberal women with TikTok accounts were back at it Monday, screaming into their phones, all alone in their apartments or parking lots, looking like crazy people.

This isn’t a real national conversation. It’s a guy you don’t like because he doesn’t kowtow to your stupid woke rules, tearing it up in a space you thought was exclusively yours. That’s not America, honey, and it's not real life. Deal with it. And please, if this is an attempt to cancel Shane Gillis, he’s bulletproof. You can’t stop him, so have your iced coffee, go to Pilates, and shut the f**k up. You already lost.

Whatever the Left says are the rules for comedy should be broken. They don't know what humor is.

https://t.co/gv6roXGvYf — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 14, 2026

By the way, these are the people that are mad about this story:

Can I say something? https://t.co/6hHSeIP9Ls — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 14, 2026

Oh hell yeah! https://t.co/LToiEAYifG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.