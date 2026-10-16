DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Not Going to Get Ahead, but These Polls Seem Promising. One Shows Electoral Death for Dems.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 16, 2026 7:00 AM
Advertisement
Not Going to Get Ahead, but These Polls Seem Promising. One Shows Electoral Death for Dems.
AP Photo/David Goldman

Yes, we’re blind. Yes, you should still be skeptical of the polls; Fox News' Bill Meliguin busted a fraudulent one in the New Jersey Senate race. The campaigns should ignore the polls and focus on GOTV operations, getting through the debates for candidates who still have them on the docket, and delivering final talking points for the home stretch. You can’t whine about surveys that have been beyond volatile. But we’re not running campaigns, so we took a gander at some, and they show a blue wave isn’t coming, with one showing electoral death for Democrats if this holds. 

Advertisement

It’s wild — if the polls are underestimating GOP support by 1-3 points, Republicans retain control of Congress. The Hispanic poll is especially interesting. Again, if true:

Recommended
A Good Guy With a Gun Prevented Further Tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon Matt Vespa Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Back to Earth: I still don’t know what to think. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS | GOP | POLLING
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Good Guy With a Gun Prevented Further Tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon

A Good Guy With a Gun Prevented Further Tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon

Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad

Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad

Matt Vespa
NBC Harasses Chick-Fil-A Over Marriage Stance

NBC Harasses Chick-Fil-A Over Marriage Stance

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos