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Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 16, 2026 6:50 AM
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Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher thinks Trump and the GOP are cooked for the midterms. We’ll see about that, but he’s more than bearish on the Democrats’ hopes of winning the White House in 2028, for no other reason than they’re doubling down on nonsensical policy positions and stacking new ones on top:

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CUOMO: “Do you believe that if Trump takes a beating, the party takes a beating, is that the same thing saying that the Democrats made the case to the American people?”

MAHER: “Absolutely not!”

“They have not renounced their crazy at all. In fact, they are going full steam ahead. That’s why I’m so worried about 2028.”

“And a lot of the far-left will take it, Trump’s loss, they will misinterpret as a recommendation for what they’re trying to do.”

Maher then called out the left’s embrace of communism, arguing that Trump’s use of the term doesn’t automatically make it wrong.

MAHER: “You know, the whole thing with to communism and it is communism. I know Trump says it, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. When you talk about taking over the means of production and taking over all the private industries, that’s communism, folks! You can look it up.”

Maher has gone on record that he’d consider voting Republican in 2028 if Democrats can’t get their act together. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | BILL MAHER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | GOP
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