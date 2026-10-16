Bill Maher's Take on the 2028 Election Will Probably Drive Libs Mad

Bill Maher thinks Trump and the GOP are cooked for the midterms. We’ll see about that, but he’s more than bearish on the Democrats’ hopes of winning the White House in 2028, for no other reason than they’re doubling down on nonsensical policy positions and stacking new ones on top:

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The Democrats aren’t going to like this one bit. Bill Maher just rocked Chris Cuomo’s world with brutal reality check about the midterms. It’s no secret that Maher thinks Republicans are going to lose badly, but the part that will piss off his own party is what he said next: the Democrats aren’t going to “win” either. This is an important distinction and Maher nailed it here. CUOMO: “Do you believe that if Trump takes a beating, the party takes a beating, is that the same thing saying that the Democrats made the case to the American people?” Maher cracks up. MAHER: “Absolutely not!” “They have not renounced their crazy at all. In fact, they are going full steam ahead. That’s why I’m so worried about 2028.” “And a lot of the far-left will take it, Trump’s loss, they will misinterpret as a recommendation for what they’re trying to do.” Maher then called out the left’s embrace of communism, arguing that Trump’s use of the term doesn’t automatically make it wrong. MAHER: “You know, the whole thing with to communism and it is communism. I know Trump says it, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. When you talk about taking over the means of production and taking over all the private industries, that’s communism, folks! You can look it up.” This is exactly the point. The Democrats will try to parade any midterm victory as an endorsement of their radical policies. — Overton (@overton_news) October 14, 2026

CUOMO: “Do you believe that if Trump takes a beating, the party takes a beating, is that the same thing saying that the Democrats made the case to the American people?” MAHER: “Absolutely not!” “They have not renounced their crazy at all. In fact, they are going full steam ahead. That’s why I’m so worried about 2028.” “And a lot of the far-left will take it, Trump’s loss, they will misinterpret as a recommendation for what they’re trying to do.” Maher then called out the left’s embrace of communism, arguing that Trump’s use of the term doesn’t automatically make it wrong. MAHER: “You know, the whole thing with to communism and it is communism. I know Trump says it, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. When you talk about taking over the means of production and taking over all the private industries, that’s communism, folks! You can look it up.”

Maher has gone on record that he’d consider voting Republican in 2028 if Democrats can’t get their act together.

Bill Maher is the only sane Democrat left. — Definitely Not Allen Covert (@Covert61) October 15, 2026

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