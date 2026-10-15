A Reporter Stopped by the Home of the White Lib Couple That Triggered a Race War in Austin





I don’t feel bad for this couple. A white couple in Austin is now public enemy number one in their neighborhood for leaving messages on parked cars outside their reported $1.5 million home, which sits across the street from an HBCU. Students can park there — it’s a public street. When confronted, the woman said it was their neighborhood and that the HBCU has a 25 percent graduation rate. This couple lives in a black neighborhood.

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It’s a story that got out of control. One said it was a South Park episode, and that’s not a lie. Turning Point Savanah Hernandez, an Austin resident, decided to head down to ground zero and noticed that the James Talarico signs that were outside the house were gone. We also learned what she wrote in the notes for the parked cars along their side of the road. Private property signs are now visible anywhere:

TALARICO SUPPORTER UPDATE: The Talarico supporter who has been fighting HBCU students over parking in front of her house, has since TAKEN DOWN her Talarico sign and placed “PRIVATE PROPERTY” signs all around her home in Austin. Police have also been patrolling her home after students protested her after she got into a verbal spat with one of the HBCU students, calling out their low graduation rate and allegedly telling them they can’t park in front of her home. This has now turned into a racial issue, as the students tell her it’s legal for them to park on the street and that the neighborhood is “historically black”. This is now an ongoing fight in Austin between these black students and this progressive Talarico supporter, who is now enforcing border security AND utilizing the same police Talarico has pushed to keep defunded. — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) October 14, 2026

The Talarico supporter who has been fighting HBCU students over parking in front of her house, has since TAKEN DOWN her Talarico sign and placed “PRIVATE PROPERTY” signs all around her home in Austin. Police have also been patrolling her home after students protested her after she got into a verbal spat with one of the HBCU students, calling out their low graduation rate and allegedly telling them they can’t park in front of her home. This has now turned into a racial issue, as the students tell her it’s legal for them to park on the street and that the neighborhood is “historically black”. This is now an ongoing fight in Austin between these black students and this progressive Talarico supporter, who is now enforcing border security AND utilizing the same police Talarico has pushed to keep defunded.

Keep protesting outside their home, folks.

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