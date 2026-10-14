A White Couple Moved Into a Black Neighborhood in Austin and It Turned Into a South Park Episode.

As someone noted on social media, this story is a South Park episode. It’s also fitting that the woman at the center of this controversy supports James Talarico. According to numerous clips, the woman left notes on cars near her $1.5 million home, telling drivers not to park there. The home is reportedly near a Historically Black College and University. The woman, who was white, got confronted, got huffy, dropped the school’s reported 25 percent graduation rate, and now they’re besieged. This white couple bought their home in a black neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Enjoy the fireworks:

NIGHTMARE A white couple in Austin is currently going through hell. The couple had a minor disagreement with a neighbor about people parking in front of their home and not leaving them anywhere else to park. Minor disagreement. No big deal right? (The black woman tried to escalate it, as they always do) The video was posted to Instagram and a bunch of blacks have come together to harass the couple. The man even says in the video, ‘Everybody go stand in front of her house and scare her to make her move.’ This is a crime. - Stalking - Texas Penal Code § 42.072 - Harassment - Texas Penal Code § 42.07 - Terroristic threat - Texas Penal Code § 22.07 Imagine paying $1.5m to live near these people. If anyone knows the couple and they need help moving, reach out. Spread this video far and wide. Jamal is too stupid to realize he just documented several crimes. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 13, 2026

> White liberal couple (Talarico sign and all) moves to a black area in East Austin > Black neighbors protest So perfect https://t.co/7SV8HXZNg5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2026

There’s currently chaos in East Austin, TX because a woman with a James Talarico yard sign called police on HBCU students parking on her street, and took a shot at the school’s “25% graduation rate.” Nonstop protests at her house. Incredible. https://t.co/cDthHrnDiJ — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 14, 2026

The funniest part to me is that she has a Talarico sign in her front yard. This is like a South Park episode. — Austyn_Texas (@TexasAustyn) October 13, 2026

You cannot make this up.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.