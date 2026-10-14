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A White Couple Moved Into a Black Neighborhood in Austin and It Turned Into a South Park Episode.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 14, 2026 6:55 AM
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A White Couple Moved Into a Black Neighborhood in Austin and It Turned Into a South Park Episode.
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As someone noted on social media, this story is a South Park episode. It’s also fitting that the woman at the center of this controversy supports James Talarico. According to numerous clips, the woman left notes on cars near her $1.5 million home, telling drivers not to park there. The home is reportedly near a Historically Black College and University. The woman, who was white, got confronted, got huffy, dropped the school’s reported 25 percent graduation rate, and now they’re besieged. This white couple bought their home in a black neighborhood in Austin, Texas. 

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News Topics JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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