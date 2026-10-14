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FBI Director Kash Patel Had the Perfect Response to MS Now's Fake Report About Him Being in Russia

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 14, 2026 10:00 PM
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FBI Director Kash Patel Had the Perfect Response to MS Now's Fake Report About Him Being in Russia
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, it was delicious today. MS has now reaffirmed why they were kicked off campus at the White House. Sure, their access has been restored, but this is why: they just make things up. They reported that FBI Director Kash Patel was in Russia when he was in Lynchburg, Virginia. Who filed this? None other than Ken Dilanian, who was forced to eat crow when everyone and their mother called him out on it. 

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"I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently. We've since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. ...The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you

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Some are wondering if the FBI and Kash did this to expose a leaker. Either way, the FBI director had an epic response to the media eating pavement Wednesday:

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News Topics FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | RUSSIA | WHITE HOUSE
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