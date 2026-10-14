FBI Director Kash Patel Had the Perfect Response to MS Now's Fake Report About Him Being in Russia

Oh, it was delicious today. MS has now reaffirmed why they were kicked off campus at the White House. Sure, their access has been restored, but this is why: they just make things up. They reported that FBI Director Kash Patel was in Russia when he was in Lynchburg, Virginia. Who filed this? None other than Ken Dilanian, who was forced to eat crow when everyone and their mother called him out on it.

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I have had many strange experiences in life, but in tier 1 had to be seeing a clip of MS Now reporting breaking news that Kash Patel has “just landed in Russia” - right as I’m receiving pics of Kash Patel doing a law enforcement appreciation event today in Lynchburg, Virginia https://t.co/U0Cn3LfL6R — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 14, 2026

Fusion Ken strikes again! — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 14, 2026

Shouldn't @KDilanianMSNOW burn his source? He had an anonymous source who fed him incorrect information that he then took and broadcast on his network, damaging his network's brand and his own personal reputation. Why protect that source? Ken? https://t.co/HgouAdtxWt — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 14, 2026

"I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently. We've since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. ...The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you

Hoooboy those “sources” are either in on the bamboozle or they got bamboozled and are now absolutely cooked — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 14, 2026

I hope this was a disinfo trap for some leaker — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 14, 2026

Some are wondering if the FBI and Kash did this to expose a leaker. Either way, the FBI director had an epic response to the media eating pavement Wednesday:

From Russia, with Love… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 14, 2026

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