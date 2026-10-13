WaPo Continues Its Creepy Obsession With a Top Trump Aide

So, did The Washington Post, or one of its reporters, break the Wish Willow here?

The obsession with Trump aide Natalie Harp has reached new levels of creepiness. There are other aides, guys. Top aides, and they are all as devoted to President Trump. Why are we obsessed with Harp and her family dynamics? How is this news? Not everyone in my family is a Republican or a Trump supporter — and that goes for scores of other American families. The difference is that liberals are the ones who cut off people over disagreements because they’re mentally weak children who cannot fathom being challenged on their niche crap that no one cares about.

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Anyways, the Post felt it was okay to report on Harp’s reportedly broken family. Again, creepy guys. She’s not going anywhere, and it only highlights the abuse and harassment conservative women face for not kowtowing to the whims of liberal white men that dominate newsrooms (via WaPo):

The Washington Post published a one-sided profile of Natalie Harp this morning that dwells on painful, intimate details of a private family tragedy from six years ago. Natalie is a loyal White House staffer who does not do interviews or seek media attention. The piece implies the only reason for her loyalty to President Trump is family turmoil. That framing is baseless. This line is particularly abhorrent. Imagine seeking White House comment on the tragic death of a staffer’s father years earlier, unrelated to her current employment. I’ve never seen a comparable profile of a Democrat staffer. This is gross and fails basic human decency. Intimate family matters shouldn’t be platformed, especially when sourced solely from one side. The Legacy Media is broken beyond repair if this is what they resort to for clicks and sales. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 11, 2026

Early on July 17, 2020, Preston Harp’s cellphone rang. It was his sister, Natalie Harp. Come over immediately, she told him. There was an emergency with their dad. Over several years, Preston had grown estranged from Natalie and their mother. But he had remained close to his father, Bob, a professor at a Christian university, and knew that the social isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic had left him despondent. Days earlier, Preston had stopped by the family’s house in a gated community in Irvine, California, to repay a loan from his father. He found him distraught. Adhering to the household’s pandemic safeguards, Preston remained in his car, but the two shared a quick hug through an open window. “Listen, I’m not doing okay,” the son recalled his father saying. Now, after Natalie’s call, Preston Harp expected the worst. Seeing a swarm of police cars outside the home, he said, he smoked two cigarettes to steel himself, then walked inside. His fears were confirmed. Bob had taken his own life. Preston, who provided an autopsy report and a detailed account to The Washington Post, said his mother and sister preferred to keep the cause of his father’s death private and tell people Bob had died in his sleep. Preston said he recoiled at the secrecy. “I just said, ‘I’m going to say what the police said,’” Preston said. “He hung himself in the garage.”

Okay, I’m sorry, what the hell is this? The crazy Sandinista is trying to stay in the limelight longer. Dude, no one cares; you’re a commie loser. Second, this story is none of our business, though I can understand the estrangement now.

Creepy. Unnecessary. Somehow this story is required to keep our democracy from dying in darkness or whatever.

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