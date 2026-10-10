Kamala Harris' Husband Shared His Feelings About Kamala 2028 and It's Rather Damning.

We all want Vice President Kamala Harris to run again in 2028. It might not happen, folks. Beyond her appalling 2024 performance, lack of experience, bizarre persona, and reported aversion to tough decisions, one thing could end another presidential run: her husband.

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There’s a rule in politics, especially presidential politics: if you’re going to run for the White House, you better make sure your spouse will vote for you. In 2012, Mitch Daniels was considered a candidate, but his wife was adamant that he not run for president. Daniels opted to become president of Purdue instead.

Now, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is not on board with another presidential run:

As former Vice President Kamala Harris lays the groundwork for a potential third presidential campaign, her husband has privately told some people he would prefer she didn’t run and some donors have told her directly that a bid would be a long shot, according to people familiar with the conversations. Harris has said she is undecided on whether to launch another run for the White House, but she has taken steps that could be a precursor to such a bid, including speaking with major donors, hiring staff and traveling to battleground states to boost Democratic candidates in the November midterm elections. Publicly, she has said that she remains focused on the midterms, in which Democrats hope to win control of the House and Senate and pick up several gubernatorial seats. “I have not decided if I’m going to run again,” Harris said at a NAACP event in Michigan last month as the audience gave her a lengthy standing ovation. “I do sincerely believe ’28 won’t matter if we don’t get through ’26.” Some people who have known and worked with Harris are skeptical she will ultimately mount another run. A spokesman for Harris declined to comment.

Oh, yeah, the donor part is also stinging. This operation blew through over $1 billion in 107 days, resulting in Trump winning the Electoral College, the popular vote, and every swing state. Eighty-nine percent of all counties shifted to the right. It was the GOP’s biggest national win since the Reagan era.

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