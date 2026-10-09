Why Ana Navarro Still Calls Herself a Republican

During the Obama years, Ana Navarro seemed like one of us, but then Donald Trump rose to power and wrecked her plans. He wrecked a lot of people’s plans, and they couldn’t deal with it. She’s still a registered Republican, and she recently revealed why, though it’s nothing shocking: she wants to influence the primaries in Florida (via NY Post):
Former Republican strategist and vocal critic of President Donald Trump Ana Navarro explained to actor Michael Douglas on Tuesday’s “The View” that she only stays registered as a Republican voter so she can influence the primaries in Florida.
“I have to ask you something,” Douglas began. “I’ve admired you now so much for the last couple of years … But why aren’t you independent? How can you still be a Republican?”
Navarro, her co-hosts and the audience erupted in laughter.
“I’ll tell you why, because I live in Florida where the primaries are closed, and I want to be able to vote in the primaries and vote against those sons of b—-es,” Navarro said, adding, she hoped to “make a difference in the primaries.”
[…]
During an interview this week with Entertainment Weekly, Navarro addressed those criticisms directly.
“I’d argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn’t much of a traditional Republican,” Navarro said. “I’m not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn’t.”
Yeah, that last point — that’s something a Democrat would say.
"Kiss your ass goodbye."The View's Ana Navarro predicts every one is going to die from the Russian pneumonic plague because of the Trump administration. This is "bona fide news" according to ABC. https://t.co/IGfTCFPr6I— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 7, 2026
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