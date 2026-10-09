Why Ana Navarro Still Calls Herself a Republican

During the Obama years, Ana Navarro seemed like one of us, but then Donald Trump rose to power and wrecked her plans. He wrecked a lot of people’s plans, and they couldn’t deal with it. She’s still a registered Republican, and she recently revealed why, though it’s nothing shocking: she wants to influence the primaries in Florida (via NY Post):

Former Republican strategist and vocal critic of President Donald Trump Ana Navarro explained to actor Michael Douglas on Tuesday’s “The View” that she only stays registered as a Republican voter so she can influence the primaries in Florida.

“I have to ask you something,” Douglas began. “I’ve admired you now so much for the last couple of years … But why aren’t you independent? How can you still be a Republican?”

Navarro, her co-hosts and the audience erupted in laughter.

“I’ll tell you why, because I live in Florida where the primaries are closed, and I want to be able to vote in the primaries and vote against those sons of b—-es,” Navarro said, adding, she hoped to “make a difference in the primaries.”

[…]

During an interview this week with Entertainment Weekly, Navarro addressed those criticisms directly.

“I’d argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn’t much of a traditional Republican,” Navarro said. “I’m not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn’t.”