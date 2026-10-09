USAID Gets Gutted and All of a Sudden Everyone Stops Being Gay

It’s the purge, LGBT edition. Okay, it’s not. We’re not Iran, but the number of youths identifying as gay, lesbian, or bisexual is in freefall. Call it the ‘un-gaying’ of America or whatever, but there has been a long-overdue course correction since the end of the COVID pandemic. For a time, youth rates of LGBT identity were off the charts; some called it a fad. If those rates had held, by 2050, everyone would be gay (via WaPo):

Advertisement

“What’s causing it is unclear” lmao — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2026

Young teenagers are less likely to identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual than they were a few years ago, according to a new analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The decline is particularly striking among ninth-grade girls, according to Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University who published her analysis of the 2025 data on her Substack “Generation Tech.” In 2021, 30 percent of ninth-grade girls identified as lesbian or bisexual. Last year, 17 percent did. “It really does look like a free fall,” Twenge said. “But what’s causing it is unclear.” Twenge has been researching generational differences for decades. As part of that work, she regularly analyzes data from the CDC’s biennial Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. […] The “free fall,” Twenge found, mostly comes from a huge drop in the number of freshmen girls who identify as bisexual. While 26 percent of ninth-grade girls identified as bisexual in 2021, only 13 percent — half as many — did in 2025. Online, conservative activists celebrated the news as a win brought on by the Donald Trump administration. “Amazing what happens when you cut the Department of Education and USAID,” Terry Schilling, the head of the American Principles Project, wrote on X.

The rate of boys who identify as gay has been steady, remaining the same for the past 10 years. Twenge says the decline had its roots under Biden, and it’s puzzling why only girls’ sexual orientation numbers were affected.

When did this start under Biden? Does it matter? It accelerated big-league under Trump, and USAID being dismantled and roped into the State Department seems to jibe with the timeline. At any rate, it makes for a better story, so look what happens when you gut USAID — everyone stops being gay, as our Siraj Hashmi said:

USAID shuts down and everybody stops acting gay and retarded — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 8, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.