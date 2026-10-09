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The January 6 Committee's Star Witness Better Have a Good Lawyer

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 09, 2026 6:50 AM
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The January 6 Committee's Star Witness Better Have a Good Lawyer
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Okay, she probably already has a lawyer, but the fact remains: she’ll need a good one, at least until she’s out of the woods. The Trump DOJ is moving to indict Cassidy Hutchinson for providing false testimony before Congress. She was the January 6 select committee’s star witness, a dog-and-pony show that wasted taxpayer dollars. Hutchinson decided to spill the beans about what happened during that little riot, including a patently untrue, laughable anecdote about Trump trying to commandeer the Beast to head to the Capitol. That’s not even grounded in reality. A federal grand jury has heard evidence for charges (via Fox News):

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A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has heard evidence concerning possible false statements former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, Fox News Digital has learned.

Additional evidence could be presented to the grand jury as soon as next week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The proceedings remain in the grand jury phase, and no final decisions have been made about whether the matter will result in criminal charges, the source said.

[…]

During a nationally televised hearing in June 2022, Hutchinson provided testimony about Trump's actions on Jan. 6, including an account she said she heard from another White House official about the president's reaction after being told he could not travel to the Capitol.

Her account of an alleged confrontation inside the presidential vehicle was subsequently disputed by other individuals familiar with the events.

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We’ll see what happens, but I would expect the worst. That saying about grand juries and ham sandwiches comes to mind. 

Also, I'm dropping this piece from The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway and Tristian Justice to rehash a few things

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | JANUARY 6
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