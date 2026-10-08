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Why Ken Paxton's Campaign Is Requesting Proof of Life for James Talarico

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 3:00 PM
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Why Ken Paxton's Campaign Is Requesting Proof of Life for James Talarico
AP Photo/LM Otero

He’s supposed to give Texas Republicans a run for their money in the U.S. Senate race. Ken Paxton is supposed to lose, if you believe the polling. So, where the hell is Democrat James Talarico? He’s been missing for almost two weeks. No, it’s not an Unsolved Mysteries episode, but politically, he’s been MIA from the campaign trail in a race where Democrats can’t have their people running silent and deep. Is it because we learned earlier this month that Talarico is a Marxist? Where is this guy (via PJ Media):

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Talarico's last public sighting in Texas came on Saturday, Sept. 26, more than a week ago. He then left for a fundraising trip to New York City, where the VIP dinner ran $27,000 a plate. The guest list included a filmmaker who called America a “s***hole" and a group that advocates child sex change surgeries.

The absences piled up from there. Talarico skipped his in-person Sept. 30 speech to the U.S. Hispanic Business Council in the Rio Grande Valley and joined virtually from a hotel instead. The explanation attendees got was, "His staff says he's ill and was unable to travel." During that remote appearance, Talarico said he had to seek treatment at an urgent care clinic in Dallas, and social media users have disputed that timeline.

Then came the recycled footage. On Friday, Oct. 2, the campaign posted video from a Feb. 22 rally, held before Talarico had even won the Democrat nomination, and tried to pass it off as current.

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Paxton’s campaign is now requesting proof of life in a tongue-in-cheek statement today, wondering the location of “Low-T Jimmy.”

  • The Paxton campaign is officially requesting proof of life, including:
  • A video of James Talarico holding a newspaper dated today
  • The flight he took home from his New York fundraisers, which occurred on the very same night he allegedly went to an urgent care in Dallas
  • A doctor’s note from the Dallas urgent care he allegedly visited

“Low-T Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage. We have a simple request: proof of life,” said Madison Cercy, campaign spokeswoman. “James Talarico wants to represent 31 million Texans in the U.S. Senate, but for 12 days, he’s hidden from every one of them. There’s a reason they call it ‘Texas Tough,’ and it’s not because Texans hide at the first sign of trouble. If James Talarico is too fragile to face Texans, he has no business asking for their vote.”

What a moniker, but yes, Talarico. Where are you? 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | SENATE | TEXAS
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