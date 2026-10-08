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Don Lemon's Latest Remarks on Journalism Will Give You a Good Laugh

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 6:00 AM
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Don Lemon's Latest Remarks on Journalism Will Give You a Good Laugh
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

When a former CNN host who was unabashedly anti-Trump tries to say that news doesn’t have a left- or right-leaning tilt, you must laugh. Also, his supposed firing over the network becoming more MAGA is also laughable: CNN is still plenty horrific in its bias against the Trump White House. It also makes for great television when Trump or his officials embarrass the network, which they’ve become elite at doing. 

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At a discussion at the Harvard Institute of Politics, Lemon, who thinks he’s some independent arbiter here, declared that “news isn't right or left, it's factual."

If he had a better track record of avoiding laughable bias, I would take this more seriously, but I don’t. None of you should. This is like getting a lecture on law and order from Ted Bundy. Lemon has a bias. He was part of a church storming in Minneapolis during the ICE sweep last winter. It’s not illegal to have a liberal bias, but Don, come on — none of us were born yesterday. 

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CNN remains a first-ballot entry into the liberal media fake news hall of fame. Its biased coverage and the slaps down from its trash newsrooms remain awe-inspiring for all the wrong reasons. 

Also, what the hell is this?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | LIBERAL MEDIA | MEDIA BIAS
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