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Barack Obama's Campaigning With El-Sayed Just Turned Very Awkward

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 7:00 AM
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Barack Obama's Campaigning With El-Sayed Just Turned Very Awkward
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

There’s still time to cancel, Mr. President. Barack Obama is slated to travel to Michigan to help Abdul El-Sayed make his final case to voters as we close out the 2026 midterms. As we’ve noted, it’s déjà vu: every time this man has to go to a reliably blue state, disaster strikes. He did the same for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and she lost the state. The most popular Democrat having to venture up there suggests things aren’t steady, especially with black voters. And Obama isn’t going to change that in a couple of weeks. Also, El-Sayed trashed Obama’s presidency and has core agenda items diametrically opposed to the former president's. 

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And don’t take it from us: Cornel West also said that El-Sayed isn’t really aligned with ‘brother’ Obama:

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“You got Brother El-Sayed saying on the one hand, you got genocide in Gaza, you’ve got Wall Street bailed out, and you’ve got single-payer healthcare. Those are crucial issues for him. Brother Barack Obama opposes all of those. Why? Because he is part of the central, moderate, neoliberal wing of the Democratic Party, and he is a masterful campaigner. You can’t, you can’t downplay that. And he helps candidates, but there is a certain hypocrisy saying, what these red lines are, genocide in Gaza, single health payer, and bailing out Wall Street, when he’s got a critique of corporate America that I resonate very deeply, but he wants to win, so I can understand that

This goes beyond strange bedfellows. These two guys aren't on the same page about anything. 

And yes, El-Sayed has a black voter problem.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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