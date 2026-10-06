Woman Alleges She Was Raped at 15, but Why She Didn't Report Her Attacker Is Insane

It’s TikTok, so take this with a grain of salt. I’m not saying this woman is lying, but I don’t know anything about this case. It’s one of those videos where she details something traumatic that reportedly happened to her at 15: she was raped at a party. It’s awful, but unlike the online mob, I’m not going Judge Dredd on whoever might have attacked her. It starts as a run-of-the-mill survivor story, but it takes a wild turn.

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And here is where we can hit pause: she didn’t do anything legally because her alleged rapist wasn’t her legal spouse, and she didn’t want to subject him or his family to deportation. I’m sorry—what? Oh, and she goes on to detail how this person raped several other women. How could this have been prevented? Well, if she’d reported him to the authorities and had him deported. You bet something would have come of that.

Now getting raped is a trend on tiktok https://t.co/3ycPEBKwNR — Mr.Shiskin 2.0🇱🇧🇻🇦 (@ShitskinBlud) October 3, 2026

Now, there is nuance here: she says she didn’t say anything because she felt no justice or accountability would happen, and she details how the rest of her high school years were marred by people spreading horrible rumors about her, telling her she was a whore, and by another narrative she feels is the byproduct of so-called rape culture. The first two parts are tragic; sorry, the rape culture discussion isn’t one. We can talk about it. We should talk about it, because it is an issue, but being yelled at by some Feminazis about it, who have derailed this conversation writ large, isn’t going to happen. There should be a dialogue. Instead, we get shouting matches.

Also, and this is the last point, you opted not to report your rapist over immigration matters; that’s insane. I get the other reasons. We’ve tragically had to deal with many women not coming forward after being raped because of shame, humiliation, and a lack of confidence in the system. That needs to change, but not coming forward because you didn’t want to get the illegal alien deported is something else.

I got raped, but I didn’t want ICE to take my attacker away. That’s nuts. I’m sorry this woman endured what seems like total hell, but man, that’s wild. Immigration status comes before legal accountability for what this man allegedly did to her.

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