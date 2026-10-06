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Of Course, These Colleges Are Engaging in Anti-Italian Discrimination on Columbus Day

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 06, 2026 12:45 AM
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Of Course, These Colleges Are Engaging in Anti-Italian Discrimination on Columbus Day
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

I mean, this has been going on for years: the total disrespect for the great explorer Christopher Columbus. During the pandemic and the 2020 riots, there was a rush to erase American history, including Confederate statues, renaming forts and installations because some of the namesakes owned a few slaves or whatever, and an all-out blitz on Columbus. And no, it’s not Indigenous Peoples' Day or whatever the hell that woke crap is, but our tax dollars are going to fund these Mickey Mouse celebrations next Monday (via Campus Reform):

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Several colleges and universities are using institutional resources and government-backed grants for “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” programming around Oct. 12, which is also Columbus Day.

Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, is promoting an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration centered on “community, resilience, and connection.” The event description says the celebration will “honor our ancestors” and feature drumming, Native dancers, and speakers.

A Santa Rosa Junior College public information officer told Campus Reform that the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office’s Native American Student Support and Success Program grant “funds the Native American Center and its activities.”

The state program received $30 million in one-time funding for up to 20 colleges. Its stated goals include strengthening educational pathways, promoting Native American students’ academic success, developing leaders, and increasing mentorship.

The University of Minnesota’s Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis is also hosting Indigenous-focused programming. Its “‘Merciless’: Indigenous Lands Since 1776” exhibition features augmented and virtual reality installations and describes itself as a “commemoration and celebration of Indigenous resistance.”

The exhibition receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the University of Minnesota Imagine Fund, and Minnesota State Arts Board grants. The museum states that the latter funding was “made possible by the voters of Minnesota” through a legislative appropriation.

On Oct. 12 and 13, the museum will hold “Convening: Relational Futures,” a two-day event examining Indigenous knowledge systems and “institutional transformation.” Its closing panel asks how museums can move toward “operationalizing Indigenous sovereignty” within a land-grant university, including through policy, governance, and decision-making.

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Well, that’s nice. It’s Columbus Day, and I will be rewatching that great episode from The Sopranos while everyone else reads about dead Indians. 


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News Topics CALIFORNIA | EDUCATION | WOKE
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