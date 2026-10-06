Energy Department Announces Huge Initiative to Boost Nuclear Power in PA and Ohio

President Trump wants to increase our nuclear power capacity, and yesterday the Energy Department announced a major initiative to set that into motion, one of many steps. A $4.2 billion investment will boost energy production in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Word on this leaked over the weekend (via CNBC):

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According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, utilities can uprate nuclear plants by refueling with slightly more enriched uranium, a higher percentage of new fuel, or major plant modifications such as replacing main turbines. Utilities since the 1970s have ⁠used uprates to generate more power from reactors, the NRC’s website says. ‌As of 2022 the agency had approved ‌more than 170 uprates, according to the NRC. Vistra has six reactors at four U.S. plants that generate more than 6.5 gigawatts of electricity, ⁠enough to power about 3.25 million homes. U.S. power demand is growing for the first time in decades, driven by surging demand from the expansion of AI data centers, electrification of transportation, and cryptocurrency mining. President Donald Trump set a goal to ‌quadruple U.S. nuclear power capacity by 2050. The Department of Energy has hundreds of billions of dollars in financing available from its loan office and Energy Secretary Wright has said the bulk of that loan capacity will support nuclear power plants.

And then, finally, it was made official (via the Dept. of Energy):

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) today announced a conditional loan commitment of up to $4.2 billion to finance nuclear uprates and modernization across Vistra’s nuclear fleet in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Today’s announcement will deliver more reliable American energy, strengthen the grid, lower costs, and meet growing power demand across the 13-state PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM) region. The investment advances President Trump’s Executive Order Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base, and marks another major step in restoring American nuclear leadership. “President Trump promised to unleash an American nuclear renaissance, and the Energy Department is delivering,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “By getting more power out of the nuclear plants we already have, we can deliver more affordable, reliable, around the-clock energy for American families and businesses.” The projects will preserve nearly 4 gigawatts (GW) of reliable baseload power—enough to power more than 3 million homes—and add 433 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear capacity, helping meet growing electricity demand in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and across the PJM region. The investments will support approximately 3,000 project-related jobs in engineering, construction, and planned outage work while preserving thousands of permanent, well-paying jobs. “President Trump and Secretary Wright have set a clear direction for America’s nuclear future, and EDF is financing the projects that advance that mission,” said EDF Director Gregory A. Beard. “These investments will extend the life of existing reactors, increase nuclear generation, and deliver abundant, around-the-clock power to lower costs and power American prosperity for decades to come.”

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