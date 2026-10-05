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Ohio Just Got Some Very Good News. Even Trump Is Excited About It.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 05, 2026 3:15 PM
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Ohio Just Got Some Very Good News. Even Trump Is Excited About It.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ohio is vying for some big stuff to boost its economy, because why not? Why not them, right? Last week, there was great news for the Buckeye State: Bayer agreed to build a $2.2 billion manufacturing center, which is set to create some 600 jobs. It certainly gave Ohio Republicans something to tout on the stump as we enter the final hectic weeks of the 2026 midterms. 

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Republican Sen. Jon Husted hailed the decision, calling it not just a good development for his state but also for the country: it’s part of a foundational shift toward producing more of our medicines here at home rather than relying on China. That aspect was exposed during the COVID pandemic, when most of our protective gear was manufactured there, among other things. Husted was pleased to see development in growing his state’s biotech industry.

Even Trump was excited about this move, as he traveled to the state last weekend to campaign for Husted and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy:

HUGE NEWS FOR OHIO, where I am heading right now! Bayer just announced a brand new, 2.2 Billion Dollar Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus near Columbus. It will generate thousands of Jobs for Ohioans in Advanced Manufacturing, Scientific Research, Construction, and more. This massive Onshoring WIN is thanks to my strong Pharmaceutical Tariffs, which have led to over 600 BILLION DOLLARS in new Pharma Investments, and lower (MFN) Drug Prices. Companies everywhere are building in the U.S.A. BUILD IN AMERICA, HIRE AMERICAN WORKERS, AND PRICE DRUGS FOR AMERICAN PATIENTS FAIRLY — OR PAY. I LOVE OHIO! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Both men are in tight races against their Democratic opponents. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JOBS | OHIO
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